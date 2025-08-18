Is The Flats at UNF right for you? Here’s what to know

The Flats at UNF offers apartment-style residential housing for University of North Florida students.

As one of the university’s eight residence halls, The Flats at UNF offers a unique blend of independent apartment-style living with the convenience and support of on-campus housing. But is The Flats for everyone?

Bob Boyle, assistant vice president of Housing and Residence Life, explained the differences between The Flats and other housing options at UNF.

Overview and History

The Flats at UNF was originally named The Flats at Kernan, built by a third party in the late 2000s. In October of 2014, the university bought The Flats for $30.5 million and began housing students through the 2014–2015 academic year.

The apartments have approximately 473 bed spaces, according to the UNF website. There are a mix of apartment types, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, furnished or unfurnished. About 75% of apartments are furnished, and 25% are unfurnished, according to Boyle.

Each apartment has a shared living room, dining area, washer and dryer, kitchen with appliances and a balcony. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.

Housing contracts at The Flats are for 11.5 months, spanning mid-August through July.

Rent and Housing Contracts

The 11.5-month contract is divided into 12 equal monthly rent installments, but students can choose to have their rent assessed by semester. This means that instead of paying monthly, you pay a lump sum for the entire semester at once.

Boyle said it comes down to what the individual student prefers, but a majority of students choose the month-to-month billing system over paying semesterly.

For those paying month-to-month, Boyle said communication is key for students facing financial difficulties.

“As long as a student is planning ahead a little bit, and as long as the student is communicating to us what’s going on in their world, we try to find as much flexibility as we can,” Boyle said.

Boyle added, however, that there are still limits to how far behind a student can fall before late fees or other consequences apply.

For the upcoming 2025–2026 academic year, The Flats website shows the highest rent payment is $915 a month per student for a two-bed furnished apartment with a lakeside view. The lowest rent payment is $778 a month per student for a three-bed unfurnished apartment.

Rent at The Flats also includes average utility costs for electric, water, trash, cable and internet.

Compared to off-campus apartments, Boyle said The Flats is generally more affordable.

“What I know about the off-campus, I think we continue in general to be less expensive to other off-campus properties,” he said.

Students may also use financial aid to pay for their housing at The Flats, which is not always an option in privately managed off-campus housing.

Contract flexibility

Students who graduate early, study abroad, join the military, or experience major life changes such as marriage or pregnancy may be released from their lease without financial penalty. These exceptions are outlined in the contract’s terms and conditions and are handled on a case-by-case basis.

Renewal and demand

Current residents are given a brief opportunity to renew their lease and keep their existing room for the next year. However, with 473 total beds, spaces fill up quickly — so interested students should act early.

“At the end of the day, it’s only, you know, 480-ish beds, really 475… and when you start getting into the nuances of it, 475 beds can go really quickly,” Boyle said.

Resources and Perks

Some standout features at The Flats include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness center and basketball courts.

A shuttle stop located directly in front of The Flats makes getting to and from campus easy, and the surrounding parking lot is considered a gray lot, which typically offers more affordable parking options than those closer to the campus core.

Support and Community

While The Flats offers a more independent living environment, support services are still very much in place. Boyle confirmed that The Flats has resident assistants (RAs) and a residence life coordinator, just like other UNF housing communities. This ensures students have access to conflict resolution resources, mental health referrals and campus services like the Counseling Center.

“Whether they want it or not, they’re getting all those levels of support and care,” Boyle said.

Is The Flats Right for You?

Ultimately, The Flats at UNF is best suited for students seeking a more independent, apartment-style living experience while still benefiting from campus resources and safety. It’s especially ideal for rising sophomores and upperclassmen who have already built a support network on campus.

However, with limited availability and higher responsibility when it comes to managing rent and communication, it might not be the best fit for every student. It’s always worth considering personal preferences and lifestyle before signing a lease.

