Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service

Starting this weekend, the Osprey Connector will offer Saturday shuttle service on campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Previously, the campus shuttle service only ran Sunday through Friday, with no service on Saturdays. The new service complements the Town Center shuttle, which operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The purpose of the new shuttle service is to support student residents by providing them with transportation from the campus core to their dorms, according to Salena Laws, Director of Parking and Transportation Services.

Laws said the new service will include the following shuttle stops: The Flats, Fountains North, Engineering North, The Library, Student Union, Engineering South, Fountains South and Crossings. Per Parking and Transportation Services website, the Osprey Connector routes for both weekdays and weekends is as follows:

Weekday Route

Starts at Kernan Boulevard (next to Hicks Hall/Lot 53) and proceeds to

The Flats at UNF (Building 65)

Central campus area shuttle stops that include: Fountains North Engineering North Arena Lot 18 Library Student Union

Returns back towards the core of campus, with additional five stops prior to finishing at Kernan Boulevard (next to Hicks Hall/Lot 53)

Weekend Route

Starts at The Flats

Central campus area shuttle stops that include: Fountains North Engineering North Library Student Union Engineering South Crossings

Returns to the Flats (repeat)

Riders can track shuttle locations and arrival times with TransLoc, the university’s current shuttle tracking app.

___

