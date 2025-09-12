Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service

Starting this weekend, the Osprey Connector will offer Saturday shuttle service on campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Previously, the campus shuttle service only ran Sunday through Friday, with no service on Saturdays. The new service complements the Town Center shuttle, which operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The purpose of the new shuttle service is to support student residents by providing them with transportation from the campus core to their dorms, according to Salena Laws, Director of Parking and Transportation Services.
Laws said the new service will include the following shuttle stops: The Flats, Fountains North, Engineering North, The Library, Student Union, Engineering South, Fountains South and Crossings. Per Parking and Transportation Services website, the Osprey Connector routes for both weekdays and weekends is as follows:
Weekday Route
- Starts at Kernan Boulevard (next to Hicks Hall/Lot 53) and proceeds to
- The Flats at UNF (Building 65)
- Central campus area shuttle stops that include:
- Fountains North
- Engineering North
- Arena
- Lot 18
- Library
- Student Union
- Returns back towards the core of campus, with additional five stops prior to finishing at Kernan Boulevard (next to Hicks Hall/Lot 53)
Weekend Route
- Starts at The Flats
- Central campus area shuttle stops that include:
- Fountains North
- Engineering North
- Library
- Student Union
- Engineering South
- Crossings
- Returns to the Flats (repeat)
Riders can track shuttle locations and arrival times with TransLoc, the university’s current shuttle tracking app.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.