Hazing Prevention Week begins Sept. 22, campus events planned

Since 2018, a total of 946 hazing incidents have been reported by 171 colleges and universities in nine states, according to a 2025 analysis from HazingInfo.org.

National Hazing Prevention Week, which starts Sep. 22, is a time when communities, institutions, organizations, and individuals make a concerted effort to raise awareness and increase education about hazing, according to the National Hazing Prevention Network’s website.

Hazing occurs most commonly within Greek organizations, but it is not exclusive to Greek life. Hazing can also occur in sports, academic clubs, honor societies and other student groups.

Hazing is prohibited at UNF and applies to acts of hazing that occur both on and off campus, according to its official regulation. The regulation defines hazing as “any group or individual action or activity which recklessly or intentionally inflicts or intends to inflict physical or mental harm or discomfort, or which may demean, disgrace, or degrade any person, regardless of location, intent, or consent of participant(s)”.

Audrey McGrath, president of the Panhellenic Council and president of the Student Government Senate, said hazing awareness helps keep new members of Greek life safe.

“At the end of the day, hazing awareness and prevention helps to keep new members safe and stops terrible cycles from previous chapters and organizations,” McGrath said. She also noted that UNF’s Panhellenic Council does not condone hazing.

CherRae Bradshaw, member of the UNF chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc., said understanding hazing is important to recognize and prevent it.

“Learning about hazing and noticing harmful behaviors is how we can prevent hazing, it helps keep our sororities and fraternities safe,” Bradshaw said.

Events for Hazing Prevention Week

For Hazing Prevention Week, the UNF Dean of Students Office and Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life are hosting two events, both located in the student union. The Dean of Students Office will also table at Market Days on Sept. 24, where students can sign a pledge against hazing.

Tuesday, Sept. 23: The Spectrum of Hazing

As part of Hazing Prevention Week, UNF will host “The Spectrum of Hazing” event on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room 2102 of the John A. Delaney Student Union (Building 58E). The event, presented by the Dean of Students Office and the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, is open to all members of the campus community and will explore the range of behaviors that constitute hazing, as well as how to recognize and report them.

Thursday, Sept. 25: Let’s Taco ‘Bout Hazing

The Dean of Students Office and the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life will host a “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Hazing” event on Sep. 25. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Student Union Ballroom A. The event will feature a taco bar; students will discuss hazing and watch a short documentary titled “Breathe Nolan Breathe.”

