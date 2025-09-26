UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Open carry is now legal in Florida. UNF still prohibits guns on campus

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Sep 26, 2025
AP
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a public event, May 6, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)

As of Thursday, gun owners in Florida may now open carry their weapons. 

On Sept. 10, a Florida appeals court declared unconstitutional a state law banning the open carrying of firearms, calling the law incompatible with the Second Amendment right to bear arms, according to the Associated Press. Starting Thursday, Sept. 25, legal gun owners in Florida can open carry. The ruling now allows Floridians to carry firearms openly, but gun owners must still follow state statutes and not bring their weapons into schools, government buildings, private properties or law enforcement buildings.

The change in open carry only applies to people legally allowed to possess a firearm. It does not affect other restrictions in Florida’s gun laws, such as restrictions for people under the age of 21, people with felony convictions, “violent career criminals” or people who have restraining orders from committing acts of domestic violence.

The University of North Florida prohibits firearms and other weapons on university property, at university-controlled sites and during university-sponsored events, according to its Student Code of Conduct. Exceptions include law enforcement officers, students carrying compact self-defense chemical sprays under two ounces, and individuals 18 or older storing a securely encased weapon inside a private vehicle.

UNF’s policy on guns remains unchanged following the state’s ruling, according to a UNF spokesperson. 

On the day of the Sept. 10 appeals court decision, Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the ruling.

“This decision aligns state policy with my long-held position and with the vast majority of states throughout the union,” DeSantis posted on X on Sept. 10. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

