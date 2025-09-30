Florida’s minimum wage penultimately rises Sept. 30

Effective Sept. 30, the minimum wage in Florida increases to $14.00 an hour, and the required cash wage for tipped employees increases to $10.98.

In 2020, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which amended Florida’s constitution to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026. On Sep. 30, 2025, the minimum hourly wage in Florida will be $14.00.

Next year’s raise will be the final increase, according to Amendment 2. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases will revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting Sept. 30, 2027.

Federally, the minimum wage is currently $7.25. States must comply with the federal level but can also enforce higher minimum wages, typically reflecting the state’s average cost of living.

Florida is one of 30 states with a minimum wage higher than the federal rate. California and Washington have already implemented minimum wages of $ 15 or higher, while nearby states like Georgia and Alabama still use the federal minimum of $7.25.

Last fall, Spinnaker spoke with UNF economics professor Dr. Madeline Zavodny about Florida’s minimum wage rise. Zavodny said that higher wages are good for employees, but may be bad for some employers and people looking for first-time jobs.

Student opinions on minimum wage rise

At UNF, student reactions to the wage increase are mixed but mostly positive.

UNF junior Caitlyn Hodges said she thinks it’s a good idea to raise the minimum wage, but it may be bad for businesses.

“For me, it makes a difference,” Hodges said. “I am worried that business owners may raise prices or cut employees with the rise though.”

Liah Burney, a sophomore, said she thinks the minimum wage should already be higher.

“With the price of groceries and goods now, the minimum wage should already be $14 or $15 to account for inflation,” Burney said.

UNF junior Maria De Paula said she welcomes the raise but is unsure if it will make a difference.

“Obviously, I will never say no to a raise, but I just don’t know how much it will help,” De Paula said.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.