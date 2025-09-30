UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
Categories:

Florida’s minimum wage penultimately rises Sept. 30

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 10:18 am
Image by Pixabay via Pexels.
Image by Pixabay via Pexels.

Effective Sept. 30, the minimum wage in Florida increases to $14.00 an hour, and the required cash wage for tipped employees increases to $10.98.

In 2020, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which amended Florida’s constitution to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026. On Sep. 30, 2025, the minimum hourly wage in Florida will be $14.00.

Next year’s raise will be the final increase, according to Amendment 2. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases will revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting Sept. 30, 2027.

Federally, the minimum wage is currently $7.25. States must comply with the federal level but can also enforce higher minimum wages, typically reflecting the state’s average cost of living.

Florida is one of 30 states with a minimum wage higher than the federal rate. California and Washington have already implemented minimum wages of $ 15 or higher, while nearby states like Georgia and Alabama still use the federal minimum of $7.25.

Last fall, Spinnaker spoke with UNF economics professor Dr. Madeline Zavodny about Florida’s minimum wage rise. Zavodny said that higher wages are good for employees, but may be bad for some employers and people looking for first-time jobs. 

Student opinions on minimum wage rise

At UNF, student reactions to the wage increase are mixed but mostly positive.

UNF junior Caitlyn Hodges said she thinks it’s a good idea to raise the minimum wage, but it may be bad for businesses.

“For me, it makes a difference,” Hodges said. “I am worried that business owners may raise prices or cut employees with the rise though.”

Liah Burney, a sophomore, said she thinks the minimum wage should already be higher.

“With the price of groceries and goods now, the minimum wage should already be $14 or $15 to account for inflation,” Burney said.

UNF junior Maria De Paula said she welcomes the raise but is unsure if it will make a difference.

“Obviously, I will never say no to a raise, but I just don’t know how much it will help,” De Paula said.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Florida Politics
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Open carry is now legal in Florida. UNF still prohibits guns on campus
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, looks on as his wife Casey DeSantis speaks at a campaign event in Bluffton, S.C., June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Ron DeSantis talks up his wife as next Florida governor and takes a shot at Trump's pick
The UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG finds a home for DEI organizations under its roof
More in Latest
Dr. Moez Limayem, UNF's seventh president.
UNF president announces he is sole finalist in USF presidential search
The Ospreys have now lost four of their last five matchups against Jacksonville. Currently, each team has one win in the 'River City Rumble' this athletic year.
Athletics spokesperson refuses coach comment following rival loss to JU
UNF extends its winning streak to six games after defeating rival Jacksonville on Saturday night.
Ospreys win sixth straight game, defeat JU in River City Rumble
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Two University of North Florida police officers received their ICE credentials
More in News
UNF President Limayem speaks, he's sitting in his office in front of a white book shelf wearing a dark blue suit.
‘I’m not here to be the hero': UNF’s president on ICE agreement, his role as university leader
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate confirms senatorial appointments, elects USA chair, approves Swoop Troupe’s special request
President Limayem speaks, smiling in a dark blue suit in his office.
UNF's president on AI initiative, launch of free certificate program
"NORTH FLORIDA GREEK" in large white letters
Hazing Prevention Week begins Sept. 22, campus events planned
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.