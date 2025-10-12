Memorial details for Hunter Ford, UNF student who died in motorcycle accident last week

Multiple memorial events are scheduled in the coming days for Hunter Ford, the University of North Florida student who died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident.

Ford, 21, was a senior studying information technology. He worked in UNF’s IT Services department and was a photography intern for the Jacksonville Sharks.

Ford was known by many as a rising campus social media personality. He posted frequently on Instagram about riding his bicycle around campus and attended various university and club events. In a statement from a university spokesperson on Friday, he was remembered for his “bright and kind” personality.

Two memorial events are currently scheduled for Ford: one on Saturday, Oct. 18, organized by friends, and another on Sunday, Oct. 19, planned by Ford’s family. Below is the information for each memorial event.

Hunter Ford’s Memorial Ride

A bicycle ride and walk around UNF campus in Ford’s memory is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, starting at 6 p.m.

The memorial, ‘Hunter Ford’s Memorial Ride’, begins at UNF’s Arena Garage. According to a collaborative post on Instagram, the ride is meant to “show his family how much he was loved by the community.”

The post said everyone is welcome to attend and that parking will be free.

Memorial Ride Details

Where: UNF Campus, 1 UNF Drive, Arena Garage (Bldg. 38)

When: 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chasintacos

Celebration of Life for Hunter Ford

Ford’s family is holding a celebration of life in his memory on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The memorial celebration will be held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225.

Ford’s sister posted about the memorial on his Instagram account, welcoming anyone to come and bring stories to share.

“Please come if you can, you are all invited, we hope to see the place packed,” Ford’s sister, Zoe Ford, wrote in the post’s caption.

The post also noted that no dress code is required to attend as,“Hunter hated shirts anyways.”

Celebration of Life Details

Where: Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225.

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The information for both services was provided and confirmed by Ford’s family. Friends of Ford organized a GoFundMe page to help support his family with funeral and memorial costs and it has already raised $8,553 of its $10,000 goal, as of Sunday afternoon.

The university encourages members of the Osprey community who are grieving to seek support. The UNF Counseling Center is available to students and Health Advocate is available to faculty and staff who wish to talk with someone.

