UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
Categories:

Memorial details for Hunter Ford, UNF student who died in motorcycle accident last week

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 5:16 pm
UNF student Hunter Ford, 21, died last week in a motorcycle accident near campus. (Courtesy of UNF)

Multiple memorial events are scheduled in the coming days for Hunter Ford, the University of North Florida student who died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident. 

Ford, 21, was a senior studying information technology. He worked in UNF’s IT Services department and was a photography intern for the Jacksonville Sharks

Ford was known by many as a rising campus social media personality. He posted frequently on Instagram about riding his bicycle around campus and attended various university and club events. In a statement from a university spokesperson on Friday, he was remembered for his “bright and kind” personality.

Two memorial events are currently scheduled for Ford: one on Saturday, Oct. 18, organized by friends, and another on Sunday, Oct. 19, planned by Ford’s family. Below is the information for each memorial event.

Hunter Ford’s Memorial Ride

A bicycle ride and walk around UNF campus in Ford’s memory is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, starting at 6 p.m.

The memorial, ‘Hunter Ford’s Memorial Ride’, begins at UNF’s Arena Garage. According to a collaborative post on Instagram, the ride is meant to “show his family how much he was loved by the community.”

The post said everyone is welcome to attend and that parking will be free.

Memorial Ride Details

  • Where: UNF Campus, 1 UNF Drive, Arena Garage (Bldg. 38)
  • When: 6 p.m. 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @chasintacos

Celebration of Life for Hunter Ford

View Celebration of Life details below
Ford’s celebration of life information. (Courtesy of Ford Family)

Ford’s family is holding a celebration of life in his memory on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

The memorial celebration will be held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225.

Ford’s sister posted about the memorial on his Instagram account, welcoming anyone to come and bring stories to share. 

“Please come if you can, you are all invited, we hope to see the place packed,” Ford’s sister, Zoe Ford, wrote in the post’s caption.

The post also noted that no dress code is required to attend as,“Hunter hated shirts anyways.”

Celebration of Life Details

  • Where:  Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225.
  • When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The information for both services was provided and confirmed by Ford’s family. Friends of Ford organized a GoFundMe page to help support his family with funeral and memorial costs and it has already raised $8,553 of its $10,000 goal, as of Sunday afternoon. 

The university encourages members of the Osprey community who are grieving to seek support. The UNF Counseling Center is available to students and Health Advocate is available to faculty and staff who wish to talk with someone.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A room with wood walls and gray soundproofing panels, 5 rows of tables, and multiple black chairs.
Student Senate approves new treasurer, nominates senators for committee chairperson
Hunter Ford, 21, died Wednesday in an motorcycle accident near UNF campus.
UNF releases statement following death of student Hunter Ford, memorial pending
Flowers sit near the site of the motorcycle accident that occurred near UNF campus
UNF senior killed in motorcycle accident on Town Center Parkway
UNF's Building 50, the science and engineering building, is closed through Tuesday due to an electrical failure. (George Lansing Taylor Jr./UNF Digital Commons)
Building 50 closed due to electrical outage: Latest updates
More in News
A lake in front of a UNF building surrounded by green grass and trees.
Investigation ongoing in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG committees discuss future initiatives, plan “bonding” activities, approve travel requests
Above view of UNF Building 50: Science and Engineering
Science and Engineering building closed for third day due to power outage
UNFPD police cars.
UNF police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault near campus
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.