Brian Thornton, longtime UNF communication professor, dies at 72

According to an email announcement made by the School of Communication, Thornton had worked for UNF since 2007. Many students over the years have enjoyed his courses, including Law & Ethics of Communication, Mass Communication Research and History of Mass Communication. His main research area of expertise was in journalism history.

Thornton died of a heart attack, according faculty members familiar with the situation. Thornton was surfing shortly before he passed, an activity he loved and frequently talked about with students.

“It is almost a comfort to know that one of his last activities was surfing. Dr. Thornton rarely missed a day on the surf,” the email said.

Thornton earned his Ph.D. in Communication from the University of Utah, his M.A. in Communication from Wichita State University, and his B.A. in Journalism from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, where he grew up. Before entering academia, he worked as an investigative reporter and editor in Hawaii.

Throughout his academic career, Thornton published extensively on topics such as letters to the editor about African American press, journalism history, and the evolution of ethics in media. His work appeared in respected journals, including Journalism History, where he examined subjects ranging from the Chicago Defender to media coverage of the murder of Emmett Till.

Before teaching at UNF, Thornton was also a tenured professor at Midwestern University in Texas and Northern Illinois University.

Information regarding a memorial service has is not yet available. Any students and faculty who wish to receive grief counseling are encouraged to reach out to the UNF Counseling Center.

