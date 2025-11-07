UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Driver in UNF Drive crash involved in two other DUI hit-and-runs that same night

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief | Nov 7, 2025
A 2016 mugshot of Matthew Donaldson. JSO has not yet responded to Spinnaker’s request for Donaldson’s most recent mugshot. (Courtesy of Pasco County Corrections)

The driver who took out the stoplight at UNF Drive and Eco Road late last month was involved in two other DUI hit-and-run crashes that same night before he reached campus, according to police reports.

The driver, Matthew Donaldson, 59, is facing three charges of DUI with property damage in addition to two hit-and-run charges. Court records show that Donaldson has been charged with multiple DUIs in the past, including one in Pinellas County in 1995 and another in Pasco County in 2016. University of North Florida police confirmed he is not a student.

On Oct. 22, Donaldson was reportedly speeding in his Toyota Tundra while turning right onto Eco Road when he crashed into the stoplight. He was driving 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports.

Reports show that Donaldson fled the scene of two separate hit-and-run crashes before the accident on UNF Drive. The first crash took place on Baymeadows Road, where Donaldson rear-ended a red Honda Civic in the left turn lane onto Baymeadows Circle. Donaldson then made a U-turn and headed westbound toward I-95. The driver and passenger inside the Civic were not hurt. 

After Donaldson fled from the first crash, A Florida Highway Patrol officer located Donaldson at the scene of another accident at the northbound exit of I-295 and Town Center Parkway, according to reports.

Donaldson in the Tundra failed to slow down in time before he crashed into the back of a Toyota Corolla that was exiting at the same time, according to reports. Donaldson fled the scene again, headed east on UNF Drive and eventually crashed into the stoplight. The driver of the Corolla was also not hurt, according to reports.

The stoplight pole fell on top of Donaldson’s truck, shattered the windshield and crushed the front end of the truck, according to reports. All airbags in the truck were set off and Donaldson was not hurt in any of the crashes.

A police car is in an intersection at night. A black truck is on the right of the frame. A light post is lying on the ground.
The scene of the truck crash at UNF Drive and Eco Road on Oct. 22. (Mindy McLarty)

Police investigated Donaldson at the scene and reports state he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to reports. Donaldson was arrested after he refused a field sobriety test.

The officers later found an empty water bottle that smelled of alcohol, and an unopened bottle of Fireball Whiskey sitting on the passenger floorboard, according to the report.

Traffic citations from the incident show that Donaldson’s blood alcohol level was over two times the legal limit of 0.08%. Donaldson told police at the scene that he “blacked out” and didn’t remember being involved in two other accidents that night.

Donaldson’s public defender declined Spinnaker’s request for comment.

In the days following the crash, UNF police directed traffic at the intersection while repairs were made. The stoplight was up and running again by Oct. 26.

Donaldson was held at the Jacksonville pretrial detention facility until he was released on Nov. 3 on the condition that he is not to drink or drive. His sentencing is scheduled to take place at the Duval County Courthouse on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

​​___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact: editor@unfspinnaker.com

About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a senior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.