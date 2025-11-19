False alarm in Building 50 evacuates UNF students and faculty

Gallery | 2 Photos RJ Kinard Campus police stood outside Building 50, evacuating personnel and advising students and faculty to keep a distance.

Students and faculty were evacuated from the University of North Florida’s Science and Engineering building on Wednesday morning due to a report of “the smell of gas.”

The issue has since been resolved, and a university spokesperson confirmed the source of the gas leak was due to a Bunsen burner left on in a classroom.

“The building is airing out and occupants will be able to return soon.” said a UNF spokesperson.

Campus police at the University of North Florida directed students and staff away from the scene, advising caution as the investigation into the report occurred.

This incident follows an electrical fire that occurred a month ago in Building 50, prompting a week-long closure.



