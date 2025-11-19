UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
Categories:

False alarm in Building 50 evacuates UNF students and faculty

RJ Kinard, News Editor | 11:40 am
IMG_1523
RJ Kinard
Campus police stood outside Building 50, evacuating personnel and advising students and faculty to keep a distance.

Students and faculty were evacuated from the University of North Florida’s Science and Engineering building on Wednesday morning due to a report of “the smell of gas.”

The issue has since been resolved, and a university spokesperson confirmed the source of the gas leak was due to a Bunsen burner left on in a classroom. 

“The building is airing out and occupants will be able to return soon.” said a UNF spokesperson.

Campus police at the University of North Florida directed students and staff away from the scene, advising caution as the investigation into the report occurred.

This incident follows an electrical fire that occurred a month ago in Building 50, prompting a week-long closure.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Josh Gellers stand by a powerpoint presentation projected for the UNF Board of Trustees and speaks about AI at UNF
UNF Board of Trustees approves 10-year master plan, talks AI on campus
A couple weeks ago, on October 31, graduate middle-distance runner Aiden Arnold broke the 8K program record by over 10 seconds.
‘Success is what you make it’: Inside UNF runner Aiden Arnold’s clear-minded approach
The UNF men's soccer team celebrates with the ASUN tournament trophy after defeating Bellarmine University in overtime to secure its second title in a row.
Back-to-back: Schacherer’s overtime goal lifts Men’s Soccer past Bellarmine in ASUN title
A large, wood-paneled room with multiple people sitting in rows; a woman is at the front with her right hand raised.
SG Senate installs senators, elects new senate president, hears from UNF trustee
More in News
Ozzie the Osprey returned Saturday with a refreshed look after being "missing" for two weeks.
UNF caps off Homecoming Week, reveals refreshed Ozzie the Osprey after mascot's two-week disappearance
A screenshot of private messages from The Osprey Nationalist Instagram account.
Self-described far-right student Instagram account sparks concern, white nationalism conversation
From left to right: Sarah Parker, Lynda Bell, and Nicholas Seabrook at a UNF Office of Public Policy panel discussion on abortion in America
UNF hosts abortion public policy event with pro-choice, pro-life advocate panelists
The outside of Tom and Betty Petway Hall at UNF, large modern metal building with large glass window panes
UNF advises parking, traffic changes Saturday for Homecoming Parade
More in University
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
From Market Days to the Homecoming Parade, UNF’s 2025 Homecoming Week is here
A white computer screen listing off hyperlinks for registration.
Spring 2026 class registration begins Monday for UNF students
UNF president Moez Limayem smiles, wearing black suit, white shirt, dark red tie.
Limayem’s BOG confirmation for USF presidency delayed to January
UNF Chief of Police Frank Mackesy with Linda Mobley, executive secretary for UNF Marketing and Communications, at a fake press conference to find the missing Osprey mascot.
UNF holds fake press briefing with police chief to find missing Osprey mascot
About the Contributor
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard, News Editor
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.