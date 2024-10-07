Hurricane Milton upgraded to major hurricane – live updates

Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a major Category Four hurricane, according to a National Hurricane Center 8 a.m. update.

Gallery • 3 Photos National Hurricane Center key message graphic for Hurricane Milton as of 7am Monday, Oct. 7. (National Hurricane Center)

The University of North Florida sent out alert yesterday, saying that it is closely monitoring the storm. In the alert, UNF said it will send another update on Monday, Oct. 7 regarding Hurricane Milton plans.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates on Hurricane Milton.

