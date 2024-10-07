UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Hurricane Milton upgraded to major hurricane – live updates

Madelyn Schneider, Mindy McLarty, Ethan Leckie, and Ethan Howick
October 7, 2024
Tracking Milton
Updated
Oct 07, 2024, 11:51 am
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter

Milton intensifies to a Category 5 hurricane - live updates

NWS

Milton "rapidly intensifies" into a Category 5 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service 11:55 a.m. update.

As of 11:15 a.m., Jacksonville is under a flood watch and coastal flood advisory.

According to the NWS, flooding rainfall and storm surge are expected for Northeast Florida.

Potential local impacts include dangerous beach and marine conditions and strengthening onshore winds starting late Tuesday through Thursday. These local impacts could bring power outages, tree damage and structure damage, according to the Jacksonville NWS.

Minor tidal flooding within the St. Johns River basin rising to moderate midweek is forecast. There is potential for storm surge on the local coast Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding rainfall risk increases for Northeast Florida and coastal Southeast Georgia mid-week.

Hurricane Milton is moving about 9 mph toward the east-southeast, according to the NWS 11 a.m. Public Advisory.

Spinnaker’s ongoing coverage of Hurricane Milton can be found here.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates on Milton.

Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a major Category Four hurricane, according to a  National Hurricane Center 8 a.m. update.

key messages 10-7 7am
National Hurricane Center key message graphic for Hurricane Milton as of 7am Monday, Oct. 7. (National Hurricane Center)

The University of North Florida sent out alert yesterday, saying that it is closely monitoring the storm. In the alert, UNF said it will send another update on Monday, Oct. 7 regarding Hurricane Milton plans.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates on Hurricane Milton.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

