Hurricane Milton upgraded to major hurricane – live updates

Milton "rapidly intensifies" into a Category 5 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service 11:55 a.m. update.
As of 11:15 a.m., Jacksonville is under a flood watch and coastal flood advisory.
According to the NWS, flooding rainfall and storm surge are expected for Northeast Florida.
Potential local impacts include dangerous beach and marine conditions and strengthening onshore winds starting late Tuesday through Thursday. These local impacts could bring power outages, tree damage and structure damage, according to the Jacksonville NWS.
Minor tidal flooding within the St. Johns River basin rising to moderate midweek is forecast. There is potential for storm surge on the local coast Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding rainfall risk increases for Northeast Florida and coastal Southeast Georgia mid-week.
Hurricane Milton is moving about 9 mph toward the east-southeast, according to the NWS 11 a.m. Public Advisory.
Spinnaker’s ongoing coverage of Hurricane Milton can be found here.
—
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates on Milton.