Video by Jesse Scales and Kaitlyn Bowers

It’s tea time at the Ogier Gardens, and they are brewing up all kinds of tea.

Madison O’Toole, a staff member at the gardens, conducts the Herbal Tea at 3, which is a free monthly workshop that helps teach students how to dry their own herbs and brew their own tea.

The workshop begins with a tour around the garden, where participants are allowed to trim off their own herbs. Then, Madison begins to concoct different herb combinations to make several interesting teas. This time, she made cardamom ginger tea with basil, Thai roselle tea with orange peel, lemongrass, sage, and sugarcane, and a chamomile tea with sage and rosemary. Students can drink tea to their hearts content and talk with the farmers about an array of things.

“It is amazing,” said volunteer Marco Lopez about the teas. “It’s the best cup of tea I’ve had after working so hard.”

If you’re looking for a great place to relax with cup of hot tea and gain some knowledge about the Earth, man sure to hit up the next Herbal Tea at Three in February!