Save big as Earth Fare begins to close down all stores

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 3? Send Email Cancel

Known for their organic products, the North Carolina grocery store chain Earth Fare has announced that they would be shutting down all of their locations. As a result they will be having liquidations sale immediately.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” according to an Earth Fare news release on News4Jax.

“As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” as said in the release.

The liquidation sale will feature an assortment of merchandise as well as store fixtures.

“We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late,” as said by Earth Fare.

Earth Fare has 3 locations in the Jacksonville area located on Atlantic and Kernan boulevards, San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin, and Shops Boulevard in St. Johns.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].