University releases statement regarding deceased student found in Fountains

A UNF student was found deceased in the Osprey Fountains residence hall on the morning of Feb. 3.

According to an email the university sent out the day after the incident, there was no sign of foul play or threat to the campus community. The email also stated the incident is under investigation by The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and UNFPD.

According to the university, the email was sent after notifying the family of the deceased student, Abigail Bryant.

Bryant was a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, majoring in History and minoring in Professional Education.

Spinnaker will update you as more information continues to unfold.

