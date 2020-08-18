AMC celebrates their birthday with 15 cent tickets

American Multi-Cinema (AMC) is offering 15 cent movie tickets in celebration of their 100th birthday.

The popular movie theater chain released a statement Thursday stating the reopening of their doors after five months since the start of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said CEO and president Adam Aron in the company’s press release. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

AMC also will be showing classic films and the new movies, such as Tenet and The King’s Men, scheduled to be released later this year.

All AMC movie theaters in the Jacksonville area will be in participation of this event.