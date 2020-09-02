Woman on the Street: How do UNF students feel about Kanye West for president?

“President Kanye West.” While often thought of as an elaborate joke, from the moment the rapper first suggested the idea five years ago, the reality is that Kanye West is in fact running for President in the 2020 Presidential election.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West first announced his candidacy on Independence Day this year. His announcement came much later than most third-party candidates would have announced, which caused him to miss several states’ deadline to appear on the ballot.

Running as a third-party candidate, he is also running under his own party, that being the “Birthday Party.” West, a devout christian, had previously supported Donald Trump. However, from what little policy information he has given, his stances seem to be mixed. He appears to concur with conservatives on issues like abortion, foreign policy, and gun rights, while also taking several liberal stances, such as ending Police Brutality, protecting the environment, and helping illegal immigrants.

While often written aside, many are seeing this campaign as a sign of something else. West openly has Bipolar Disorder, and his own family seems concerned, but also understanding of his situation.

Spinnaker interviewed UNF students about their feelings on West running for president:

