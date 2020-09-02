Free flu shots offered to students with valid Osprey ID

UNF will be offering free flu shots for students with a valid student ID on September 3 and 4.

The hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The flu shots will be provided at Building 17, the Osprey Clubhouse. Faculty and staff can also get the flu shot with a valid insurance card upon arrival.



For more information, contact Karen McSheffrey at [email protected].