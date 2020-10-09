Five things to do in Florida during autumn

Are you looking to do some fun fall activities but don’t know where to start? Here’s a helpful guide to how you can safely celebrate autumn in the Sunshine State.

Enjoy nature

Fall is the perfect time to appreciate the outdoors. Take in the scenery and feel the cool breeze in the air. Visit a local park or public garden near you and enjoy the stroll. The Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens is located in Riverside. You can also head down to Gainesville and check out the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.

Get active

If you’re looking for something a little more intense, try hiking or biking. Florida provides hikers and bikers of any skill level with the perfect backdrop for adventure. Stay on campus and enjoy the nature trails at UNF or drive out to the Spanish Pond Trail near Fort Caroline. Grab your gear and make sure to stay hydrated!

Go see a drive-in movie

Getting tired of watching movies at home? No problem, head out to a drive-in movie theatre and enjoy a bucket of fresh popcorn right inside of your car! Check out Sun-Ray Cinema at Five Points to watch your favorite Halloween movies. Sun-Ray will be screening classic horror movies through the entire month of October.

Visit a pumpkin patch

Pumpkin patches are a popular attraction around this time of year. With a little vigilance and preparation, you can enjoy this experience safely. Be sure to visit during non-peak hours, carry hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask at all times. Pick out a pumpkin at Amazing Grace Family Farms or drive west of Ocala and visit The Pickin’ Patch!

Go to a drive-in haunted house

If you’re willing to drive a couple hours out of town, you can find drive-in haunted houses that allow you to experience the thrill of Halloween from a safe distance. Check out Central Florida’s first contactless drive-thru haunted house at The Haunted Road in Orlando!

Whether you’re out for a quick stroll in the park or enjoying a movie at a drive-in, remember to follow CDC guidelines, stay safe, and have fun!

