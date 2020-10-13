Apple announces new line of iPhones

For those who have been dying to upgrade to the next line of iPhone, the wait is nearly over, as Apple has just announced the next series of iPhones.

Starting off with the new iPhone 12 which will retail at $799. The iPhone 12 uses a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display, and comes with 2 camera lenses with one that does wide photos and another that will do ultra wide. The phone will also come with built in magnets which they coin as MagSafe on the back for wireless charging as well as other third party accessories. This phone will come in a flat aluminum design with a “ceramic shield” which is a tougher form of glass that Apple is using.

Next up is the iPhone 12 Mini which has a smaller 5.4” Super Retina XDR display, which is smaller than the previous years model. While this phone is smaller than the iPhone 12, it comes with all of the same features. This phone will retail at $699.

Apple is also releasing a line of high end phones. The first is the iPhone 12 Pro which has a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display and retails at $999. The second is the iPhone 12 Pro Max which has a larger 6.7” Super Retina XDR display and will retail at $1099. A few distinguishing factors that separates these phones from the baseline models is that they both include one more camera lense as well as give the ability to record in HDR, allowing for more vivid colors. Both phones come in a stainless steel flat design.

Apple also announced that none of these phones will include headphones or a charger out of the box.

Another device that was announced at the event was the HomePod Mini, a smart speaker that is significantly smaller than the current HomePod that retails at $299. The smart speaker can recognize voices from different members of a household. The device is compatible with Apple Music and Pandora, although there were no mentions of Spotify compatibility. HomePod Mini will retail at $99.



Preorders will start on Oct. 16 for the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro and on Nov. 6 for the 12 Mini and the 12 Pro Max.

