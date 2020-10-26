UNF celebrates Interfaith Week: ‘Religious and Nonreligious United for Social Change’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week kicks off the start of Interfaith Week at the University of North Florida, where students and faculty of various religions band together to learn and engage with one another respectfully.

The Interfaith Center, part of the Department of Diversity Initiatives, hosts this year’s events virtually with the central theme of “Religious and Nonreligious United for Social Change.”

The purpose of these events is to cultivate a healthy curiosity among students to learn and participate in a considerate and civil manner with students of various backgrounds.

Today at noon is the start of the week’s events— there is one event each day until Thursday.

Check out the events currently posted, or visit the Interfaith Center website for more details.

Monday, 10/26: Interfaith Week Kickoff

Noon – 1 p.m.

This ceremony will recognize the power of building bridges across difference with raffle prizes, student testimonies, a keynote speaker and more.

https://unf.zoom.us/j/91073041359

Tuesday, 10/27: Race, Religion, and Politics: A Difficult Conversation, Session A

11 a.m. – Noon

Students from the Interfaith Center and Hick Honors College will host a dialogue on difficult questions such as: What can we learn when we listen to someone of a different race? How might this inform our politics? How can religion make these conversations more difficult or more possible?

RSVP: https://unf.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kduispzIrGNf1Ovv14PciK3woEgrq-3gi

Tuesday, 10/27: Interfaith Community Supper

6 – 7 p.m.

OneJax and the Interfaith Center will break bread together to share a virtual meal and discuss how to use food to create an inclusive community celebrating our diverse backgrounds.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/onejax-virtual-community-suppers-tickets-124416512137

Wednesday, 10/28: Race, Religion, and Politics: A Difficult Conversation, Session B

3 – 4 p.m.

Students from the Interfaith Center and Hick Honors College will discuss more difficult questions.

RSVP: https://unf.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcuGrrz0oHNJ9qx63ipnDJ3NEhPFrZv6x

Thursday, 10/29: Speedfaithing

6 – 7 p.m.

During this interfaith mixer, students can make new friends of different religious and nonreligious worldviews, learn from diverse traditions, and share the values and stories that motivate them.

https://unf.zoom.us/j/97509033319

