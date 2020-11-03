Free flu shots on UNF campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University of North Florida students can get free flu shots on campus tomorrow at J. Brooks Brown Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The UNF Health Services is partnering with Publix to provide free flu for students as flu season is just around the corner.

Students are asked to complete the immunization form from Publix, and complete the necessary steps to get a pharmacy benefit card. Once students get the flu shot, they will get a $10 Public gift card.

UNF’s health clinic asks students with health insurance to bring their card, and ensure that such insurance is accepted.

Featured image courtesy of CDC via Unsplash.

