UNF mourns the loss of a fellow Osprey

On Nov. 9, the UNF Dean of Students released an email notifying the campus community of the very tragic loss of UNF student Tristan Klepzig last week.

“Friends, community members, faculty and staff who knew him are affected and many are hurting. Others in the community who may not have known him personally, can relate to history, feel the loss and are suffering as well,” stated the email.

Tristan passed away off campus on Oct. 30, due to injuries sustained from a car accident. Tristan was a senior within the College of Computing, Engineering, and Construction. He majored in mechanical engineering. Tristan was well known within the engineering community at UNF and was actively involved in the greater Jacksonville community.

In a statement to Spinnaker, the university said,

“The university is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of UNF student Tristan Klepzig. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

On Nov. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. there was a UNF virtual community support event honoring the life and relationships of Tristan Klepzig. It was open to anyone feeling impacted by his loss and wanting to gather to honor his memory.

OspreyPERCH and other UNF mental health professionals were in attendance for support and encouragement. Friends, faculty, and colleagues were invited to share their stories and memories.

