UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF mourns the loss of a fellow Osprey

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 10, 2020

On Nov. 9,  the UNF Dean of Students released an email notifying the campus community of the very tragic loss of UNF student Tristan Klepzig last week. 

“Friends, community members, faculty and staff who knew him are affected and many are hurting. Others in the community who may not have known him personally, can relate to history, feel the loss and are suffering as well,” stated the email. 

Tristan passed away off campus on Oct. 30, due to injuries sustained from a car accident. Tristan was a senior within the College of Computing, Engineering, and Construction. He majored in mechanical engineering. Tristan was well known within the engineering community at UNF and was actively involved in the greater Jacksonville community. 

In a statement to Spinnaker, the university said, 

“The university is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of UNF student Tristan Klepzig. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

On Nov. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. there was a UNF virtual community support event honoring the life and relationships of Tristan Klepzig. It was open to anyone feeling impacted by his loss and wanting to gather to honor his memory. 

OspreyPERCH and other UNF mental health professionals were in attendance for support and encouragement. Friends, faculty, and colleagues were invited to share their stories and memories. 

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Student Union. Photo credit Jonathan Merin.

    Events

    UNF hosts meeting discussing Indigenious Communities of Northeast Florida

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

  • The university on planning classes for Spring 2021

    General

    The university on planning classes for Spring 2021

  • Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for

    Entertainment

    Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for ‘Friday the 13th’

  • 10 tips for getting the best fall photos

    Entertainment

    10 tips for getting the best fall photos

  • FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, listens to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the U.S. election are resolved and the result is official, the Kremlin announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

    Latest Stories

    Opinion: Voter fraud did not decide this election

  • FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at world headquarters in New York. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Health

    AP: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

    Latest Stories

    Late push not enough as Jaguars lose seventh straight

  • election coverage graphic

    Election Coverage

    2020 Election update: Biden becomes president-elect

  • Women

    Latest Stories

    How COVID-19 has created a nightmare for college basketball scheduling

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF mourns the loss of a fellow Osprey