It’s magic time! Disney COVID-19 guidelines; Florida resident multi-day ticket deals

Disney is open and ready for guests! Like every business nowadays, Disney has some crucial COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing protocols. Disney is also offering a two, three, and four-day ticket deal (one park per day) that Florida residents can score.

Currently, Disney Parks COVID-19 guidelines require all park guests over the age of two, to wear masks on Disney property, including when guests are in the parking lot, riding on attractions, and in restrooms. Masks must be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, fit snugly against the side of the face, and be secured with ties or ear loops that allow guests to remain hands-free. At this time, Disney does not allow neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind.

Masks are only allowed to be taken off if guests are stationary and actively eating or drinking or swimming at a pool at one of their Resorts. Further, eating and drinking are not allowed while waiting in lines for attractions even if you’re stationary. Guests who do not follow these guidelines will be forced to leave the park. Anyone who comes to the park without a mask or a mask that doesn’t meet their guidelines will receive a disposable mask at the checkpoints in the parking lot prior to the ticket entrance. All guests will also have their temperature taken at these checkpoints. Cast members can be seen throughout the day asking guests to cover their entire mouth and nose with the mask.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the park and at all entrances and exits of buildings within the park. It is recommended that guests bring their own hand sanitizer so that it is readily available if needed.

The cast members direct lines at gift shop entrances to keep track of capacity numbers. Exits have cast members recording the number of people exiting as well as making sure no one enters the wrong way without being counted.

Lines for attractions are spaced and marked out 6 feet apart and have plexiglass dividing the rows. Seating on rides is also divided by safety shield plexiglass for guest safety. Certain attractions have seats that will remain empty to comply with social distancing standards, and to reduce the risk of viral transmission — these rides include Sorin’, It’s a Small World, and The Hall of Presidents to name a few.

Dining is all done using the MyDisneyExperience app. You just log into your account, select the dining location you wish to eat at, pull up the menu, order, and pay. When your food is ready you will receive a notification to show to the hostess. They will then allow you to go to a specific counter and retrieve your food. Seating is spread out to comply with social distancing policies. The hostess will allow you to order through a cast member should you not have a credit card or if you have trouble with the app.

Walt Disney World Resorts is now offering a Florida Resident Discover Disney a two, three, and four-day ticket deal. The cost of the tickets is $149 for two days, $179 for 3 days, and $199 for four days.

Two-day tickets are valid from Jan. 4 through March 11, 2021, however, they are subject to blockout dates:

Jan. 16 – Jan. 18 and Feb. 13 – Feb. 15.

Three and Four-day tickets are valid starting Jan. 4 until June 18, 2021, and may also have blockout dates:

Jan. 16 – Jan. 18, Feb. 13 – Feb. 15, March 26 – April 11, and May 28 – May 31.

All Disney guests are to make a reservation for the park they wish to visit creating an account on the MyDisneyExperience app, log in their ticket number, and check to see what parks are available on specific dates — This is due to Disney limiting capacity at each park by 35 percent.

Current prices for a one-day, one-park ticket cost $109. Annual passes are not being offered for sale at this time. Plus, don’t forget the parking at $25 per day.

A park hopper option can be added for an additional cost of $37.50 for a two-day ticket and $42.50 for the three and four-day tickets. It is also important to know that guests who have a park-hopper ticket can hop to another park without a reservation after 2 p.m.

For more information about Disney World Parks and Resorts, visit their website.

