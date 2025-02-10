All the Valentine’s events for students this week

University of North Florida departments and organizations are hosting various Valentine’s events this week as part of UNF Love Week, Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 14 to celebrate the holiday.

Multiple UNF departments and organizations will host the events, including Healthy Osprey, Group Fitness, Dining Services, and the Ogier Gardens. Some events will last all week, while others have specified days and times as listed below.

All-Week Events

Blind Date With a Book at the Thomas G. Carpenter Library

At the Thomas G. Carpenter library, books will be wrapped in Valentine-themed paper with short descriptions to leave potential readers curious about the story underneath.

All week, students can go on a “blind date” and check out any of the displayed books using their Osprey 1Card.

Themed Group Fitness Classes at the Student Wellness Complex

UNF Recreation and Wellness is hosting holiday-themed fitness classes like Make Me Lose My Breath Zumba, Breakup Bangers Spin or Candlelight Meditation. The schedule for these classes can be found on the UNF Recreation and Wellness website.

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Cookies & Consent

Students can attend Healthy Osprey’s Cookies & Consent event to learn how to set and respect boundaries in relationships and friendships. In addition to free cookies, the event will also feature games and trivia questions about relationship boundaries and respect, according to UNF’s event webpage.

When & Where: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Outside entrance of the Student Wellness Complex

Dipped in Love: DIY Chocolate Covered Confections

Students can stop by the Osprey Clubhouse game room on Monday afternoon to create their own chocolate-covered treats. The DIY activities are meant to “celebrate relationships of all kinds,” according to the UNF events webpage.

When & Where: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osprey Clubhouse game room

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Ecodying and Printmaking

This workshop is led by a UNF student and staff member and will teach students how to use fresh flowers and plants to create unique prints, according to the UNF events webpage.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ogier Gardens

Friendship Speed Dating

Students who attend this event will have the option to get free snacks and make their own mocktails prior to the event’s start, according to the UNF events webpage.

As students come in, there will be cards to fill out, including “ice breaker questions,” according to UNF Health Education Coordinator Ashley Muench-Epstein. These questions will include names, major and ‘would-you-rather’ questions.

Students will pair up and rotate with their partners to meet everyone for three-to-five-minute durations. After speed friend-dating, everyone will have a chance to mingle and have the option to make friendship bracelets.

When & Where: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mind and Body Studio in the Student Wellness Complex

Movie Night John A. Delaney Student Union Ballrooms 6 p.m.

The Office of Student Life is hosting a movie night in the student union ballrooms on Tuesday. According to the UNF events webpage, the event will provide food and drinks.

When & Where: 6 p.m. in the John A. Delaney Student Union Third-floor Ballrooms, Building 58W, Room 3703.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Market Days

This Wednesday, Market Days will host an employer showcase in partnership with Career Services. In an Instagram post, the student union titled this week’s event “Enterprise and Love Week.” The market day will also feature a food truck, a plant pen giveaway and crafts, according to the post.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osprey Plaza outside the student union.

ECG and Heart Rate Variability Valentines Workshop

According to the UNF events webpage, Dr. Lori Lange will be speaking at this event along with two graduate students about Biopac MP36 as well as Electrocardiogram technology.

When & Where: Noon to 1 p.m. at Social Sciences Building 51, Room 1202

Speed Friending

Another round of speed friending will be held in the Osprey Clubhouse on Wednesday, according to a Love Week event flyer.

When & Where: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Osprey Clubhouse multipurpose rooms.

Professional Branding Workshop

Career Services is hosting a professional branding workshop right after Healthy Osprey’s Speed Friending event on Wednesday.

When & Where: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Osprey Clubhouse multipurpose rooms.

Girls on the Rocks

Students can attend a special rock climbing session at the Osprey Cliff inside the Student Wellness Complex on Wednesday evening.

When & Where: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Osprey Cliff in the Student Wellness Complex

Thursday, Feb. 13

Lollipop Giveaway

Hosted by the UNF Alumni Association, free lollipops will be handed out to students on campus this day, according to the UNF Recreation and Wellness webpage.

When & Where: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. all around campus

Rose Care Workshop: Free Rose Giveaway

As a part of Love Week, students can visit the Setzer Family Healing Garden to learn how to prune roses and students will get to take their roses home. In addition to pruning, dead-heading, nutrient care and more will be taught by expert rosarian Wayne Myers, according to the UNF events webpage.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Setzer Family Healing Garden outside the Brooks College of Health

Hammered Floral Bouquet Card

Students who attend this event will learn flower pounding, or Tataki-zome, a traditional Japanese art. The art will get turned into a greeting card to take home, according to UNF’s webpage.

When & Where: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Setzer Family Healing Garden outside the Brooks College of Health

Virtual Health and Vitality Lunchtime Chat

UNF Assistant Professor of Kinesiology Dr. Jessie Stapleton will be teaching students the different ways to keep a healthy exercise routine as a student and the importance of mental and physical health. A Q&A will follow and students attending will get a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card, according to UNF’s webpage. Click here to register for the event.

When & Where: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. virtually.

Expressive Art Open Studio

UNF Counseling Center is hosting its weekly Expressive Arts Open Studio during Love Week, according to the Love Week events webpage.

When & Where: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UNF Counseling Center

Paddletine’s

This event is open to the public and is $10 for each watercraft for non-UNF students and free to current UNF students who present their Osprey1card, according to Aldre Fearon at UNF Eco Adventure. Each watercraft holds one to three people.

When & Where: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eco Adventure Lake Oneida

Kickball Tournament

Students interested in registering to UNF Intramural Sports’ Kickball Tournament can register on MyWings, select Student Life, Intramural Sports, select Flash Tournament and register for Kickball, according to UNF’s webpage.

When & Where: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on UNF North Field

Friends on the Line Open Zip

Osprey Challenge Course is hosting a free, open zipline to current UNF students, according to UNF Healthy Osprey’s webpage.

When & Where: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Osprey Challenge Course.

Friday, Feb. 14

Coffee, Canvases, and Conversations

UNF Healthy Osprey is hosting an opportunity for students to indulge in coffee, tea or hot chocolate while painting canvas, according to UNF’s webpage.

When & Where: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second-floor patio of the Student Wellness Complex, Dottie Dorian Fitness Center

Herbal Tea Tour

Students attending this event learn how to grow different herbs for tea, harvest them and dry them, according to UNF’s webpage.

When & Where: 3 p.m. at the Frederick and Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens

Friends Who Conquer: Open High Ropes

When & Where: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Osprey Challenge Course

