UNF releases urgent alert of arson on campus

The University of North Florida’s Police Department (UPD) has released a campus-wide notification for arson on campus. Labeled urgent, “the fire appeared to have been set by an unknown accelerant,” advised the responding Jacksonville Fire Department.

The fire took place on Nov. 20 at 12:50 a.m. According to the alert, UPD found a “portion of the left field wall, netting and a ladder in the area on fire” at UNFs Harmon Baseball Stadium.

No injuries are reported at this time, nor are there any suspects. View the full alert here.

If anyone has any suspect information, please call UPD at 904-620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program at https://www.unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this breaking story as it continues to develop.