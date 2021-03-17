2021 Grammy Awards, a brief recap

Trevor Noah hosted The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14. There were many performers at the event including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B.

There were many nominations, but Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations and grabbed her 28th win, making her the female artist awarded with the most Grammys. She surpassed Alison Krauss with 27 wins for this title. Many people felt that Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion were snubbed of a win for record of the year, which went to singer Billie Eilish. When giving her speech, Eilish said that Megan should have won the award and explained how much she loves Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion won three awards that night including “Best New Artist” for the remix of “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, as well as “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance.” Megan and Cardi B’s performance of “WAP” was a lot freakier and obscene than the Grammys normally goes for.

Harry Styles was nominated for the first time this year and won “Best Pop SoloPerformance” for “Watermelon Sugar.” This performance was different from the original song, but in a good way. It felt more chill and jazzy. Overall, it was a great opening to the ceremony.

Many more artists won awards like Taylor Swift, who won album of the year for the third time for her album “Folklore.” Others included Song of the Year, going to H.E.R for “I Can’t Breath” and Best R&B Album to John Legend for “Bigger Love.”

________

