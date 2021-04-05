Sexual Assault Awareness Month: UNF to host informative discussions via Zoom

Join UNF’s virtual panel and discussion series taking place through Zoom this month which aims to raise awareness of sexual violence; inform students, faculty, and staff on reporting procedures, and more.

The month of April is dedicated to raising awareness of sexual assault. The term sexual assault refers to sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent of the victim, according to Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.

Some forms of sexual assault include:

-Attempted rape

-Fondling or unwanted sexual touching

-Forcing a victim to perform sexual acts, such as oral sex or penetrating the perpetrator’s body

-Penetration of the victim’s body, also known as rape

UNF is offering these virtual events to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month and bring helpful information to the UNF community.

UNF’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion (EOI) will be hosting a three-part open discussion series on reporting procedures for students, faculty, and staff.

Below are the dates and times for the EOI Open Discussion.

Students – Wednesday, April 7 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Faculty – Wednesday, April 14 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Staff – Wednesday, April 21 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Staff (2) – Wednesday, April 28 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Click here to find the Zoom links, meeting IDs, and passcodes for each discussion.

Join the Victim Advocacy Program, UNF Chief of Police, the Assistant State Attorney and JSO’s Sexual Assault Lieutenant to learn about sexual violence within the criminal justice system on Monday, April 12 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.

This event, “Victim Advocate Talks and Topics: Navigating Sexual Violence within the Criminal Justice System,” will answer questions such as what happens after a crime like sexual violence that interrupts someone’s life? What does a forensic exam consist of? What is it like to report the crime to law enforcement?

The URL for this event can be found by clicking here.

Sexual assault can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can seek help by contacting the UNF Victim Advocacy Program’s 24-hour Crisis Helpline at (904)-620-1010.

