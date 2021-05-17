Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Lightsaber Meet-Up

On May the Fourth (May 4th), I had the opportunity to go to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where hundreds of fans gathered to interact, take photos, and pose with their lightsabers.

The event was well handled by Disney staff as participants were divided into multiple groups so that they could take turns posing in front of the Millenium Falcon. As per social distancing standards, guests were required to keep their distance while also wearing facial masks for their own safety. I felt this aspect was well handled as there were no complications during the event.

My favorite part of the event was seeing fans gather together and show off their unique cosplays and custom lightsabers. The amount of detail and creativity in their appearances was nothing short of amazing; they put a lot of heart and effort into these creative designs.

But the biggest surprise of the event was when Ashley Eckstein, voice actress of Ahsoka Tano from “Star Wars” popped in and took part in photos with fans. Even wielding replica lightsabers her character used in the final season in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Needless to say, it was a satisfying event if you are a Star Wars fan.

