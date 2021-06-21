UNF Summer B Kickoff week

This week, UNF will be welcoming new and returning students to the Nest with Summer B Kickoff week – a series of fun events and programs including a summer bash, cookout, movie night, and more.

“Summer B Kickoff helps students connect with friends, explore the campus, and learn more about UNF’s services and amenities,” UNF Osprey Life and Productions states on their website.

The events/programs will go as followed:

Summer B Bash

Monday, June 21 at 6 pm in the Osprey Plaza

The Summer B Bash will allow students to mingle, meet fellow Ospreys, and enjoy some free snacks.

Digital Trivia

Monday, June 31 at 6 pm via Instagram @ospreylife

Digital Trivia will be hosted through Osprey Life & Production’s Instagram story. There will be five categories with three questions each. Test your knowledge and compete with other students!

Summer B Cookout

Tuesday, June 22 at 5 pm in the Osprey Plaza

The Summer B Cookout will showcase UNF student clubs, organizations, and departments for all interests as well as free food, awesome activities, music, and giveaways.

Swoop Trails

Wednesday, June 23 at 12 pm in the Osprey Plaza

Students will have the chance to stop by four tables which will have an assortment of giveaways for them to select from. Giveaways include a zen kit, spa kit, socks, and Chick-Fil-A.

Drop Ship: Bath Bombs

Wednesday, June 23 at 12 pm via Instagram @ospreylife

The Office of Osprey Life & Productions will host a virtual event for students to receive bath bombs directly to their homes. Please note: sign-up is limited.

Would You Rather

Thursday, June 24 at 12 pm via Instagram @ospreylife

Students will have the chance to decide between a variety of scenarios of what they would rather do.

Movie Night on the Lawn

Thursday, June 24 at 7 pm at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater

Enjoy a movie night on the lawn located at the Coxwell Amphitheater!

Summer B Showcase

Friday, June 25 at 6 pm in Andrew A. Robinson Theater, Building 14A

Osprey Life and Productions is providing an opportunity for students to sit back, relax, and enjoy a live show. Please note: Doors for this event will open starting at 5:30 pm.

All events listed above are free and open to both new and returning UNF students who present their valid Osprey 1Card.

____