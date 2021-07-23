Forgotten PlayStation franchises Sony should revive on the PS5

There’s no question the PlayStation is the home to some of the most iconic video game franchises of all time since its debut in 1994. Since then, Sony has established itself as a pillar within the video game industry because of its exclusive games, not necessarily its hardware. With an impressive line-up of first-party developers under the Sony name, PlayStation has a consistent track record of releasing critically acclaimed AAA games. However, a few stand-out franchises haven’t seen the light of day in a long time, leaving fans desperate to know which one Sony could revive for the PlayStation 5.

Between relentless demand and one massive game release after the next, the PlayStation 5 has quickly become one of the most-sought after video game consoles of all time. After the summer release of “Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart,” rumors and hopeful speculations have stirred up a conversation about which forgotten PlayStation franchises may see a revival during the generation of the PS5. Of course, nothing is confirmed by Sony yet, so everything discussed here is all hopes and dreams. Still, no matter what decision Sony makes, there’s a good chance that early adopters of the PlayStation product will be in for a wild trip of nostalgia in the coming years ahead.

So without further ado, here are four forgotten franchises worthy of reincarnation on the PlayStation 5 and the next console from Sony. Admittedly, two honorable mentions didn’t make this list: “Twisted Metal” and “Sly Cooper.” The reasoning here is that one is becoming a television show, and hope for the other is dismal at best.

“Jak & Daxter”

First release:

December 3, 2001

Last release:

November 3, 2009

Will it happen?:

The company that develops the game, Naughty Dog, said in April that a new “Jak & Daxter” game isn’t currently in development. It’s a shame, but Naughty Dog is also responsible for “The Last of Us” and “Uncharted” franchises, which are both about to get live adaptations. Based on those upcoming projects, Naughty Dog has their hands full, and there’s a chance the fourth “Jak & Daxter” might not happen during the run of the PlayStation 5. Nonetheless, the franchise earned the number one spot on a Twitter Spinnaker poll— proving the hype is there. Therefore it would be insane for Sony and Naughty Dog not to reconsider; what better way to bring back the retro PS2 characters than as a PS6 launch title next generation.

“Resistance”

First release:

November 17, 2006

Last release:

May 29, 2012

Will it happen?:

The developer Insomniac Games will likely revive the series, but not until the tail end of the PS5s life cycle or during the beginning of the PS6 era. According to a recent report, the next Insomniac game after the release of “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” is a little property called “Spider-Man 2.” The previous title, “Spider-Man (2018),” was a major commercial and critical success; if true, that’s exciting. But the information isn’t ideal for long-time “Resistance” fans that want to see the post-apocalyptic first-person shooter arrive on the PS5. “Resistance” seems like the logical choice for Sony, considering the line-up of first-party exclusives doesn’t consist of many FPS games. However, there is an undeniable crowded post-apocalyptic space. Only time will tell if “Resistance” gets a reboot or remake in the foreseeable future.

SOCOM:U.S. Navy SEALs

First release:

August 27, 2002

Last release:

April 19, 2011

Will it happen?:

The third-person military tactical shooter, “SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs,” is one franchise on this list Sony will take off the shelves sooner than the rest. There has always been a draw to tactical team-oriented shooters, and “SOCOM” is considered one of the best. Everything is rumor and speculation right now, but all signs point to the team-based shooter making an explosive return on the PS5. “SOCOM” is a perfect candidate to switch up the flow of exclusive single-player games Sony has released for years. The developer Guerilla Games is currently working on the second installment in the “Horizon Zero Dawn” franchise, but allegedly there’s a second team working on an unannounced title. “SOCOM” seems like the right move for Sony during this generation, and the game could be a significant success within the esports arenas.

Syphon Filter

First release:

February 17, 1999

Last release:

October 2, 2007

Will it happen?: “Syphon Filter” is unquestionably the wild card of the bunch. According to a report after the Sony Bend Studio 2019 release of “Days Gone,” the franchise developer could return to the stealth-action series next. The franchise is the oldest on this list, but many generations of gamers haven’t forgotten about the title. Even though “Syphon Filter” is a solid choice for Sony to bring a different experience to the current line-up of exclusives, the franchise could continue to lie dormant during the PS5 generation.

