UNF Board of Trustees meeting expected to discuss amendment of President Szymanski’s employment agreement

“The University of North Florida’s Board of Trustees is convening a special meeting where an important institutional announcement will be shared,” UNF says.

Officials will be discussing the proposed amendment of President Szymanski’s employment agreement, among other potential topics.

The meeting will take place today on the west side of the Student Union at 2 p.m. According to the B.O.T website, Chair Hyde will call the meeting to order, there will be an opportunity for public comment, and some “Special Guests” will be welcomed.

Spinnaker will be carrying this meeting live on the UNF Spinnaker website, along with live updates on the UNF Spinnaker Twitter account.

