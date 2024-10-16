UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Police Beat: Ogler on Osprey Connector, bicycle and electric scooter thefts  

Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
October 16, 2024

Ogler on the Osprey Connector 

Students who ride the Osprey Connector should be on the lookout for an alleged ogler. 

According to an Oct. 1 UPD incident report, a University of North Florida student reported that on Aug. 28, an unidentified male made her uncomfortable while riding the Osprey Connector. 

The victim stated that the man stared at her for several minutes without saying anything, according to the report.

The victim said she saw the unidentified man outside of Building 50 that same day and on Sept. 25, he followed her into the Osprey Fountains residence hall and into an elevator, according to the report. 

According to the report, the man does not know the victim and did not touch or speak to her. Patrol efforts have been suspended.

If a UNF student wants to make a confidential report, they can complete a UPD Silent Witness Report or call the 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at 904-620-1010. 

Students who feel that they are in immediate danger should call 911.

Bicycle and scooter thefts

A UNF student reported to UPD that her lavender-colored Huffy bicycle was stolen sometime between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, according to the report.

The student’s bike was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock before it was stolen, according to the report. Patrol efforts have been continued for this incident.

On Sept. 25, another UNF student reported to UPD that her black electric scooter was stolen. According to the police report, the victim left her scooter out in the open to charge on Sept. 24 without securing it with a lock. The victim placed a tracking device on the scooter before it was stolen.

University police and the victim followed the tracking device’s location to an off-campus location but they were unable to find the electric scooter, according to the report. The following day the victim returned to the off-campus location and found the tracking device discarded on the side of the street, according to the report. 

The report also mentioned that the victim’s electric scooter was stolen and recovered by UPD back in June of 2024. Patrol efforts for this incident have been suspended. 

UPD police chief Frank Mackesy recommends that students secure their skateboards, bicycles and scooters to prevent them from being stolen.

Students can learn more about how to prevent bicycle and scooter theft here

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

