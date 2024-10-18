UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Burkhardt and Antar’s “strong connection” look to lead UNF volleyball

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
October 18, 2024

Amy Burkhardt doesn’t just lead the UNF volleyball team in kills, teammates and coaches believe the senior outside hitter also leads the team in leadership. 

“Amy is one of the most positive leaders you’ll play with,” said setter Annie Antar. “Playing on the court with her is so much fun.”

Burkhardt, a Ponte Vedra Beach native, has had to step up following the injury of Kailey McKnight, who led the team in kills last season. Since then, Burkhardt has produced 262 kills and Antar has notched 669 assists. 

Both Burkhardt and Antar lead the UNF Volleyball team in two major statistical categories, kills and assists. (Rachel Bacchus)

Burkhardt began playing volleyball in fifth grade and blossomed into a college volleyball recruit after participating at the club level.

“I kind of fell in love with [volleyball],” said Burkhardt. “That environment, training and atmosphere led me to believe I could make it collegiately.”

Leadership and Connection

Volleyball is a team sport and many things have to go right for a play to be executed correctly. One mistake can alter the timing of a possession, which is why communication and practice are important. 

Setters and outside hitters usually require extensive communication. Both Burkhardt and Antar started at UNF in the fall of 2021, being together for every step of their collegiate careers.

Antar said she and Burkhardt enjoy a “strong” connection. She added that Burkardt is the more positive of the two and “time helps connection.”

According to Burkhardt and Antar, head coach Kristen Wright teaches team leadership and development as a student-athlete.

Off the court, Antar said that the “named leaders” check up on teammates and make sure everyone is keeping up with standards. Burkhardt and Antar were both named team captains before the season began. 

“That has honestly been one of the most rewarding parts,” Burkhardt said. “Getting outside of my comfort zone, I feel like I’ve changed a lot since I was a freshman.”

During her time as an Osprey, Burkhardt said her confidence has improved. 

“I came into UNF really shy and didn’t talk much,” Burkhardt said. “But now I could probably talk to anyone and be comfortable because of my ability to own who I am.”

“I’m super loud, so that helps in leadership,” Antar said. “I like to say I’m loud and bossy.” 

Antar noted that everyone on the court steps in and has “different styles,” saying the entire team works together. 

“Even following someone else’s lead is like leadership because you’re an example,” said Antar. 

Team Goals

Burkhardt attributes her success to Antar, who just recently won the ASUN Setter of the Week award. Antar, a redshirt junior, is in her third season playing alongside Burkhardt. The Klein, Texas native has led the team in assists for the last two seasons. 

Burkhardt said the team is good at being “adaptable” and “disciplined” when it comes to making adjustments. Antar added that the team is good at changing what they practice each week whenever there is a new opponent. 

“Every day in practice we try something new or do something different.” Antar said. 

Both said that execution and producing are important if they want to reach their goal of winning an ASUN championship. After acknowledging the tough start to the season, Antar and Burkhardt think the team is headed in the right direction. 

Instead of letting the tough start get to them, both players addressed the non-conference slate as a “preseason” or “training.” UNF still has plenty of volleyball left – 10 ASUN conference games and a chance to rise in the standings. 

The Ospreys have begun their comeback, winning three of their last four matches- two road sweeps and a five-set victory. Burkhardt said the Oct. 4 reserve sweep over Stetson was a huge momentum changer for the team. 

“We know where we are and we know our potential.” Burkhardt said. 

The UNF volleyball team will look to continue its winning ways when the Ospreys host Lipscomb on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

