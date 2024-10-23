UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Chamber Singers host preview concert ahead of Orlando performance

Lena Perkins, Staff Writer Intern
October 23, 2024

The University of North Florida’s Chamber Singers shared an exclusive preview with select audience members of their performance on Oct. 18 in the UNF Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Center for their upcoming concert this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The UNF Chamber Singers ensemble performs at the UNF Recital Hall on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Lena Perkins)

Conducted by Director of Choral Studies Cara Tasher, the Chamber Singers consists of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers. For this performance, a cellist and percussionist were also featured.

The performance featured six parts of the program which lasted a total of 25 minutes long.

In one of the pieces, some choir members walked out into the audience to sing and add to their performance.

IMG_0975
Lena Perkins
Lauren Boyle, a soprano in the chamber ensemble, steps out into the audience to perform a solo.

At the end of the performance, Tasher asked the audience members for feedback on what they thought of the preview performance and how it could be improved. 

To Choral Manager and soprano singer Cerissa Salameda, the pieces were about “exploring the true nature of humanity and inspiring others to acknowledge everyone’s experiences.”

Salameda, a senior studying public health at UNF, was involved with UNF’s Treble Choir for three years but now is a member of the Chamber Singers.

“Tonight went amazing, we all needed it as leaders and as singers. Our audience needed to hear our message as well,” said Salameda. “It was a great opportunity to experience the program and emotion with a live audience and connect with live humans.” 

Salameda enjoys being a part of the group to explore new music outside of her comfort zone.

The Chamber Singers ensemble is a soprano, alto, tenor and bass choir that, according to Salameda, performs “challenging and exciting pieces of music from around the world.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

Lena Perkins
Lena Perkins, Staff Writer Intern
Lena Perkins is Spinnaker's current staff writer intern. She is a junior studying Communication with a concentration in Advertising at the University of North Florida, while double minoring in Professional & Public Writing and Digital Marketing. She enjoys listening to music, scrolling social media, finding new local coffee shops and any chance to travel.