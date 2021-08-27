What’s with all the campus construction?

UNF students, whether they were living on campus last year or are returning to campus for the first time in over a year due to COVID, will find a few things have changed since they were last here, and Spinnaker is here to help you keep informed on what’s different.

There are many current construction projects in varying levels of completion, they include but are not limited to:

NEW POOL COMPLEX

Having toured the complex in January when it was still deep under construction, the new complex located behind the Wellness Center seems almost finished. A sign in the Wellness center said it will open in mid-September.

UNF’s new Pool Complex as seen from the Student Wellness Center, Photo by Nathan Turoff.

In addition to the Olympic-sized pool, the new complex will also contain offices, lockers, restrooms, and mechanical services for the pool itself.

NEW DISABILITY ENTRANCE FOR BUILDING 15

This project seems to be adding a new entrance to the Computer Science Building to accommodate people with disabilities.

Construction right next to building 15, Photo by Nathan Turoff.

After experiencing some delays, this project will also add a service lane in front of the building.

ENHANCEMENTS TO CANDY CANE LAKE

This project is about adding improvements to Candy Cane lake, and this construction is very hard to miss for students nearby.

Candy Cane Lake, Photo by Justin Nedrow.

The newest of the three projects here, in terms of when it was designed, this project will add fountains, handrails, and will modify the walkway from Osprey Crossings to Osprey Landing.

These projects will be sure to provide new experiences and views for current and future students of the University. Spinnaker will follow when these projects are finished and if additional construction projects begin.

___

