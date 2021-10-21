‘Tis the season of giving; UNF accepting donations for the annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive

The holiday season is about more than receiving presents wrapped elegantly with a bow or finishing that last bite of pumpkin pie. The year’s final months are also a moment to give back to those who aren’t as fortunate to have a warm meal and celebrate with loved ones.

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and UNF is gathering essential food items to donate for Edward H. White High School’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive.

UNF is a Community Partnership School member with the local high school, and the collaboration allows Ospreys to give back to the Jacksonville community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ospreys interested in donating can drop off non-perishable items at the Center for Community-Based Learning, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location for drop-off is room 1501 in J.J. Daniels Hall. The final day for donations is Friday, October 29.

Any Osprey who feels generous and wants to contribute to the cause must be mindful that donations have to be sealed food items and capable of being safely stored at room temperature. The organizers have provided a list of suggested examples that should assist with the decision-making process.

The Center for Community-Based Learning regularly hosts and partners with areas around Jacksonville to organize events, workshops, programs, and professional development training.

For questions or more information about the Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive and other upcoming events or programs, visit the official CCBL page here.

