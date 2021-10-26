Halloween Events happening at UNF

Spooky Season has arrived in full force this week, with Halloween just around the corner. A hallmark of the holiday is costumes, candy, and scaring people. Many students are attending UNF from far away, and may not be able to travel off-campus to celebrate. Thankfully, UNF is holding many events this week to celebrate the spooky season. Here are some of the events being held on-campus for all students to enjoy.

Teal Pumpkin Project

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, The UNF Dining Dietitian will be hosting the Teal Pumpkin Project outside of the Osprey Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be providing teal pumpkins for students to decorate and craft. This fall festival is to raise awareness for food allergies and is open for all students.

Spook-A-Thon

On Wednesday, Oct 27, Osprey Life and Productions is hosting a double-movie feature at the Coxwell Amphitheater. This event is free for all students with an Osprey1Card, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the movies starting at 6 p.m.

Tommy G’s Haunted Open House

On Thursday, Oct 28, The UNF library will be hosting their annual Tommy G’s Haunted Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will be teaching students how to use their resources while offering free food and prizes.

Swoopocalypse Zombie Run

Also on that Thursday, Recreation and Wellness will be hosting their 8th annual Swoopocalypse Zombie Run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eco Adventure. Students can either run away from the zombies or even volunteer to be one! The event is free to all students and will be featuring costumes, face painting, prizes, and more.

These are just some of the fantastic events being held on campus to celebrate the Halloween season. Plenty of RSO’s are also holding their own events, so keep an eye out for other events being planned that may pique your interest.

