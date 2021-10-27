Community Potluck at Ogier Gardens

The UNF Slow Food Chapter club will host a spooky community potluck at the Ogier Gardens on Friday Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. The gathering is open to all students. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite fall dishes or spooky drinks to contribute.

Slow Food UNF Chapter invites students to get a chance to learn about the ways food is produced and consumed. The term ‘slow food’ refers to the process of locally sourced foods and the way that food is prepared into a meal. Slow food encourages communities to use local resources and practice traditional cooking methods by using organic ingredients.

According to Slow Food, “Slow Food envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet.”

Slow Food UNF follows the Ogier Garden’s concept of food that is defined by three principles: good, clean, and fair.

At the community potluck, the club will discuss community projects, food sustainability, and allow participants to meet others who have similar interests.

For more information regarding the event visit their Instagram page for updates.

