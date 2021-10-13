Ogier Gardens & Farmers Markets Around JAX

The Ogier Gardens at UNF assist students with the opportunity to take advantage of learning more about their food plate through nutrition based services. These include tours, workshops, and recipes to create based on the vegetables and fruits provided. But don’t let Ogier Gardens be the only place you attend. In Jacksonville, there’s a plethora of farmers’ market days as well.

At Ogier Gardens, engaging in environmental services builds a sense of social connection with peers through gardening. It also shows students sustainability and biodiversity first hand. Learning about agriculture is one thing, but getting your hands dirty and watching your plants grow is a whole other playing field. Creating a healthier environment helps educate a person about how something comes about onto their plate.

One way to begin your nutrition journey is to attend a garden tour or workshop. Ogier Gardens offers a variety of different workshops throughout the fall 2021 semester. You can work alongside Ogier Gardens staff and field experts.

Information on workshops currently scheduled in the graphic below.

Feeling more intrigued to start organic gardening? The Ogier’s Garden is always accepting volunteers. Volunteers are allowed to receive free vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers. When you get there, you may also log your volunteer hours and connect with fellow student gardeners.

For more information on volunteering click here.

At UNF there’s a variety of resources provided that prepare students for life after graduation. So, where can you find something similar to Ogier’s Garden? All across the city of Jacksonville are different farmers’ markets events that take place. Take your expertise to the next level and purchase produce locally. Farmers markets in Jacksonville represent connection with the community through food.

One of which is the most popular, the Riverside Arts Market (RAM). Every Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm, farm fresh produce is sold, local artists perform, small business set up shop and food vendors all under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The Jacksonville Farmers Market opened in 1938 and since then operates from dawn till dusk 356 days a year. This market is located on Beaver Street. Vendors sell produce from creamed honey to fresh kale.

The Beaches Green Market located on Jacksonville Beach also opens every Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm. Here vendors sell local vegetables, fruit, kombucha, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, and other produce such as dairy and eggs. Green Market also provides an online shop with different foods, clothing, and hygiene products.

Agriculture plays a significant role in everyone’s lives. From a seed in the ground, to the farmers market, then onto your plate. Learning how produce grows alongside the community helps maintain a healthy environment and gut. Want to learn more about growing crops? Join the Ogier Gardens or a workshop or attend a Saturday with friends at the Markets listed above.

More information on Ogier Gardens can be found here.

