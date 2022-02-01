Updated: Increased police presence at UNF Tuesday after reported threat, multiple events canceled

(Updated 10:00 am Tuesday, Feb 1, with new information.)

After the social media threat, UNF announced that the “Wear a Hijab” event as well as all fraternity and sorority events have been canceled Tuesday.

Originally supposed to happen at the Fine Arts Center, the “Wear a Hijab” event was in partnership with the Muslim Student Association.

“Show support and participate in this cultural exchange with the Muslim Student Association as we give away hijabs and treats to students. This event has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date,” reads the event description on the UNF master calendar.

This is a breaking news update, the original story continues below.

UNF will see an increased police presence today in response to a “threat,” according to a news alert sent by the Universit Tuesday morning.

According to the news alert, the undisclosed threat was made on social media. It also says that UPD is coordinating with “federal agencies” on the investigation and that the additional police presence is “out of an abundance of caution”

UNF classes are proceeding as normal but “some activities have been postponed.”

Spinnaker reached out to UPD, who was unable to comment as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, Spinnaker will update this story as it develops.

If you have any information or see any suspicious activity on campus, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at 904-620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program at https://www.unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx.

