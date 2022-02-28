UNF reports 12 positive cases

In total, the University of North Florida reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24.

Seven students and five employees tested positive. Of the students, five live on-campus while the other two live off-campus. The previous week, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, UNF reported 16 positive cases.

