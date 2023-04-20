Suspects at large after attempted armed robbery at UNF, alert says

Two suspects allegedly attempted to rob a single victim at the University of North Florida early Thursday morning and are still at large, according to a university-released Clery Act alert.

According to the alert, the attempted armed robbery happened around 2 a.m. between the UNF Osprey Fountains dorm and UNF Drive and one of the suspects was armed with an “unknown metallic object.”

The first suspect is described as “male, 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, weighing 120 to 130 pounds and wearing a pink ski mask, gray hoodie and dark shorts,” according to the alert. The second suspect is described as “male, approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds and wearing a black ski mask, light-colored hoodie, dark shorts and no shoes,” according to the alert.

Both suspects fled on foot and were still at large as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Clery Act alert when it was released.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at (904) 620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here. Safety tips can be found on the UNF Police Department’s website here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Spinnaker learns more.

