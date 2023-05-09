UNF Coggin College of Business granted $500,000 by Blackstone Charitable Foundation

Aiming to help University of North Florida students prepare for careers post-graduation, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation has gifted the Coggin College of Business with a $500,000 grant, the university announced Tuesday.

The gift will establish a new physical space opening this fall for Blackstone LaunchPad, with programming and events that offer innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities for students across campus.

“Today’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is more sophisticated than ever, and we are grateful to Blackstone for supporting and helping inspire students to become future innovators and business leaders,” said UNF President Moez Limayem.

With this grant, faculty, established entrepreneurs and business leaders will be available to students for insight and advice. Students will also have access to national programming to help them build their peer and professional network, access paid internships and other career exposure opportunities, and strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset, according to the press release.

The gift from the Blackstone Charitable Foundation builds on UNF’s existing entrepreneurial programming, broadening access to entrepreneurial skills that are applicable to all students, regardless of major and career path.

The final step in the entrepreneurial success ladder is the Florida Small Business Development Center at UNF which provides management assistance and training to beginning or established small business owners in North Florida.

“The Coggin College of Business is the most influential business institution in Northeast Florida,” said Dr. Richard Buttimer, UNF Coggin College of Business dean. “Blackstone’s commitment will provide a far-reaching entrepreneurial impact in this region and give our students a career advantage few institutions can offer.”

In 2022, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation committed $5 million over three years to new colleges in Florida.

