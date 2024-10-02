UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

OPINION: A minimum wage increase should be good for everyone

Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
October 2, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

More money, same problems.

In 2020, Floridians voted to make an amendment that would initiate a yearly $1 increase in minimum wage until September 2026, at which point it will reach $15 an hour.

The most recent increase happened Monday, Sept. 30, leaving the new minimum wage at $13 an hour for non-tipped employees and $9.98 for tipped employees. 

While the increase in minimum wage may pose a challenge for employers, a viable solution should be to adjust business operations to compensate — not to feel forced to choose between employees or profits. 

A wage increase should not have only been a stepping stone to solving the economic struggle among Floridians but also a positive shift for both business owners and employees.

Increased wages create opportunities for future investments such as education and training and improve overall attitudes. 

However, with both groups still struggling to meet the requirements of the inflating economy, it has created a dichotomy which implies that both groups cannot thrive at the same time.

A common denominator is that the cost of living in Florida and the price of goods continue to outweigh the earning wage of workers. 

(Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

The current estimated cost of living in Florida for one adult with no children, based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, is $46,645. That equates to a living wage of $22.43, nearly twice that of minimum wage. 

Even with an increase in minimum wage, employees still need more financial means to live a comfortable life. 

On the flipside, business owners need help to keep up with the labor costs.

Understandably, employers have other costs that they must consider to keep their businesses running. To a certain extent, employers cannot control the price of goods and services such as utilities, necessary ingredients and maintenance. 

However, the cost of labor should be at the top of the priority list when making financial adjustments. Employees allow businesses to run and keep the economy flowing, but the most compelling reason is that, above all else, they are people.

Among the economic struggles, I think it gets lost that employees and business owners are all people just trying to make a living in this economy. 

Instead of dividing the two groups, it’s important to remember that both depend on each other to succeed.

Improving our economy starts with putting people at the forefront and recognizing the common struggle above the dollar signs. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Finance
UNF students in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library
Sept. 6 job report: a nail in the coffin for recent graduates?
(via unsplash)
How FAFSA changes affect students this aid year
UNF logo.
New law will allow UNF more flexibility with its reserve fund
The Blackstone logo (Courtesy of Blackstone)
UNF Coggin College of Business granted $500,000 by Blackstone Charitable Foundation
UNF megaphone on arena floor
How Giving Day is helping propel UNF athletics to the next level
A screenshot of the opening page to the 2022-2025 faculty contract between the faculty union and the University of North Florida Board of Trustees. Copy of the contract courtesy of UFF-UNF.
3 things to know about the new UNF faculty contract
More in Latest
Former congresswoman discusses national security issues in UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series
Former congresswoman discusses national security issues in UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by Teen Health Mississippi are displayed, Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
AP: Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex ed lessons on contraception and consent
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
SG Senate meeting schedule update
(Courtesy of UNF)
Student Life's spirit week schedule
More in Opinions
(Brett Jordan, Unsplash)
OPINION: We need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations
OPINION: It’s okay to be bad at things
OPINION: It’s okay to be bad at things
American flags on the Green honoring veterans for Veterans Day.
OPINION: Political violence is not the answer— make your vote count this election
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
OPINION: College has no age limit
OPINION: College has no age limit
About the Contributor
Sarah Eng
Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
Sarah Eng is a post-baccalaureate student in her final semester at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's current Opinions Writer Intern. She is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing, but also has a degree in behavioral healthcare. Sarah's goal is to eventually enter the creative writing world professionally, but enjoys writing in all facets.