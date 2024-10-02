OPINION: A minimum wage increase should be good for everyone

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

More money, same problems.

In 2020, Floridians voted to make an amendment that would initiate a yearly $1 increase in minimum wage until September 2026, at which point it will reach $15 an hour.

The most recent increase happened Monday, Sept. 30, leaving the new minimum wage at $13 an hour for non-tipped employees and $9.98 for tipped employees.

While the increase in minimum wage may pose a challenge for employers, a viable solution should be to adjust business operations to compensate — not to feel forced to choose between employees or profits.

A wage increase should not have only been a stepping stone to solving the economic struggle among Floridians but also a positive shift for both business owners and employees.

Increased wages create opportunities for future investments such as education and training and improve overall attitudes.

However, with both groups still struggling to meet the requirements of the inflating economy, it has created a dichotomy which implies that both groups cannot thrive at the same time.

A common denominator is that the cost of living in Florida and the price of goods continue to outweigh the earning wage of workers.

The current estimated cost of living in Florida for one adult with no children, based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, is $46,645. That equates to a living wage of $22.43, nearly twice that of minimum wage.

Even with an increase in minimum wage, employees still need more financial means to live a comfortable life.

On the flipside, business owners need help to keep up with the labor costs.

Understandably, employers have other costs that they must consider to keep their businesses running. To a certain extent, employers cannot control the price of goods and services such as utilities, necessary ingredients and maintenance.

However, the cost of labor should be at the top of the priority list when making financial adjustments. Employees allow businesses to run and keep the economy flowing, but the most compelling reason is that, above all else, they are people.

Among the economic struggles, I think it gets lost that employees and business owners are all people just trying to make a living in this economy.

Instead of dividing the two groups, it’s important to remember that both depend on each other to succeed.

Improving our economy starts with putting people at the forefront and recognizing the common struggle above the dollar signs.

