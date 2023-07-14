Spinnaker writers recognized in Green Eyeshade Awards, only Florida students to place

For the second year in a row, two of Spinnaker’s reporters have again landed a spot on the Green Eyeshade Awards’ podium for their work. Stacked up against other student reporters across the U.S. southeast, Lauren Fox placed second for Best Feature Writer and Ethan Leckie placed second for Best Columnist.

Fox is Spinnaker’s former managing editor who graduated from the University of North Florida last fall, and Leckie is Spinnaker’s current opinions editor.

Leckie was recognized for his columns about pushing through life even when it’s hard, why students should take advantage of what Student Government has to offer and the struggle to find parking on campus.

Fox was awarded Best Feature Writer for her articles on the intention of “Banned Books Week” as explained by a University of North Florida librarian, the evolution of abortion ‘through the ages’ and the spotlight of UNF swimmer Morgan Ray who won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke for Team USA in the 2022 Para Swimming World Champions in Portugal last summer.

Spinnaker was also the only Florida student-run paper to win awards in the 2023 Green Eyeshade Awards Student Division.

Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade Awards have recognized the best journalism in the southeastern United States and includes categories like print, television, radio, digital, collegiate-level and more.

To read all of Leckie’s work with Spinnaker thus far, click here. To read all of Fox’s past work with Spinnaker, click here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].