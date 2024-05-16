UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Smokeware
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Smokeware
Trending Stories
1
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.

Multiple UNF students arrested after pro-Palestine protest

2
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida

UFF release statement on student protests

3
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website

ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024

4
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.

UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing

5
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing

Carter began his time as Spinnaker as government reporter in 2021 before being promoted to news editor and eventually editor-in-chief later that year.
The UNF Softball team
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida

Former Spinnaker editor-in-chief places for Hearst investigative journalism award

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor-in-Chief
May 15, 2024

Spinnaker‘s former editor-in-chief, Carter Mudgett, placed 12th among the top 20 students for the national Hearst Investigative Competition Award, according to Wednesday’s results.

Mudgett graduated earlier this month with a Bachelor of Science in Multimedia Journalism. He placed in this competition with an investigation into the University of North Florida’s handling of a sexual assault case that was published in December 2023.

He began working at Spinnaker as a government reporter in January 2021 before quickly being promoted to news editor and editor-in-chief. As editor-in-chief, he led Spinnaker to win an Associated Collegiate Press Online Pacemaker Award.

Carter began his time at Spinnaker as a government reporter in 2021. He was promoted to news editor and eventually editor-in-chief later that year. (Collin Frye)

Nineteen other students from around the country placed for this award, including two from the University of Florida. One of the UF students was among the top five, alongside those from Hampton University, Arizona State University, Michigan State University and the University of Maryland.

The Hearst Journalism Awards Program, founded in 1960, awards up to $700,000 in scholarships to students for outstanding college journalism, according to its website.

It hosts writing, photojournalism, audio, television and multimedia competitions open to journalism majors active in their college media organizations at accredited domestic universities.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Awards
Spinnaker alum places for Hearst journalism award
Spinnaker alum places for Hearst journalism award
College Media Association logo
Spinnaker wins third for CMA Pinnacle Award with magazine
More in Latest
The UNF Softball team
Walk-off home run ends Softball’s quest for first ASUN title
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.
UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida
UFF release statement on student protests
UNFs Beach Volleyball team celebrated its first program win in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships against the No. 17 Chattanooga.
Men’s Tennis, Beach Volleyball win ASUN titles and make postseason play
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing
More in News
Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.
Arrested UNF student protestors awaiting first court appearance
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.
Multiple UNF students arrested after pro-Palestine protest
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.
Live updates: Pro-Palestine protestors remain on UNF campus with increased police presence ahead of curfew
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.
UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
UNF SG elects chief justice and Budgets and Allocations Committee chair
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *