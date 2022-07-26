Two Spinnaker writers become award-winning journalists

The University of North Florida Spinnaker’s Editor-in-Chief, Carter Mudgett, and Sports Editor, Riley Platt, are among the winners of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards, recognizing the “very best journalism in the southeastern United States,” according to the award’s website.

On July 23, Platt was awarded first place in the category of “Best Sports Writer” for college students, with his collection of Spinnaker articles recognized as the best in his division. Mudgett’s collection of Spinnaker articles placed third in the category of “Best News Reporter” among college students.

Both incoming Juniors, Mudgett and Platt will now receive national recognition on the SPJ’s website for their collections of Spinnaker articles. The SPJ is known as the largest journalism organization in the country. Their awards are meant to “honor individuals and groups for their work, service and contributions to the Society and the profession,” the SPJ wrote.

Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade Awards have acknowledged the work of journalists in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Out of student journalists from the 11 states, the University of North Florida claims two of the students placed among the best this year.

