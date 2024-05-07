UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
smokeware banner
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
smokeware banner
Trending Stories
1
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.

Multiple UNF students arrested after pro-Palestine protest

2
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.

Live updates: Pro-Palestine protestors remain on UNF campus with increased police presence ahead of curfew

3
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.

UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green

4
Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.

Arrested UNF student protestors awaiting first court appearance

5
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing

UNFs Beach Volleyball team celebrated its first program win in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships against the No. 17 Chattanooga.
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.

Men’s Tennis, Beach Volleyball win ASUN titles and make postseason play

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
May 6, 2024

Two University of North Florida sports teams, Men’s Tennis and Beach Volleyball, won ASUN tournament titles and competed in postseason play last week. 

On April 21, the UNF men’s tennis team defeated the Stetson Hatters to notch the program’s third ASUN Tournament title. North Florida finished the regular season on a twelve-game match winning streak, including winning against all ten ASUN Conference foes. 

The Ospreys had to work for the doubles matches, as the doubles team of Juan Pablo Cenoz and PJ Kotan overcame a four-game deficit to win the match 7-6. North Florida dominated singles, winning 8-4, enough to secure the championship. 

After winning the title, the Ospreys earned a bid in the NCAA Tennis Championships. No. 71 North Florida faced No. 10 Florida State on Friday in Tallahassee, but the Ospreys lost 4-1, ending their season and winning streak.

North Florida began doubles play with leads on every court and ended up with a surprising 1-0 lead after Chase Healey and Andreas Scott won their match. However, Florida State methodically climbed back and won the last two doubles matches, giving the Seminoles a 2-1 lead. 

Scott won another match, and that was all the Ospreys could get as the meet flipped to singles play. Despite losing, UNF had one of the best seasons in program history. 

On the other hand, the other UNF team that won an ASUN Championship, Beach Volleyball, started their postseason play much differently. The No. 16 Ospreys defeated No. 17 Chattanooga in the opening round of the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships. 

The win was North Florida’s first-ever in the tournament, which was hosted in Gulf Shore, Alabama. The Ospreys took control early in three of their five flights, cementing the 3-0 victory. A flight is similar to a regular volleyball set.

UNF’s Beach Volleyball team celebrated its first program win in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships against the No. 17 Chattanooga. (UNF Athletics)

 

Michaela Rezentes and Taylor Pierce were the first flight to score a point for UNF, defeating their opponents by 12 points. Presley Murray and Madison Espy won the second match for the Ospreys by 15 points, giving both players their 20th win of the season. 

North Florida only needed three matches to secure the win, and the Ospreys advanced to play top-ranked USC later in the day. Unfortunately, UNF faltered early against the Trojans. Despite a valiant effort, the Ospreys lost their first three flights and were eliminated. 

The Trojans won the national championship, so the Ospreys had to face the best team early on. Both UNF teams’  seasons will go down as successes after they both made the postseason tournament and won the ASUN conference, a feat not done often for both programs. 

North Florida athletics has a few sports that will soon compete in the postseason. Those sports include Women’s and Men’s Golf, Men’s and Women’s Track, and Softball. Baseball may quickly have a chance to compete in the postseason, but they need to be a top-eight team in the ASUN standings. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Beach Volleyball
The Ospreys may have fallen short of the ASUN championship, but milestones were still made along the way in a successful season.
Beach volleyball’s season comes to an end in ASUN semifinals
ALL THINGS OSPREY
All Things Osprey: Women’s golf rallies to win ASUN championship
Top-ranked teams called the Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex home on Friday and Saturday at the North Florida Invite.
Gallery: Beach volleyball hosts nationally-ranked Georgia State
ALL THINGS OSPREY
All Things Osprey: Men’s golf take down top programs at Hayt invitational
UNF outfielder Kayla Harper sets in for an at-bat against the Florida Gators on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
All Things Osprey: Basketball squads cap off regular season, while softball picks up trio of weekend wins
Image by UNF Athlectics.
Ospreys cash in over weekend with two ASUN championships
More in Latest
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing
Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.
Arrested UNF student protestors awaiting first court appearance
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.
Multiple UNF students arrested after pro-Palestine protest
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.
Live updates: Pro-Palestine protestors remain on UNF campus with increased police presence ahead of curfew
UNF struggled in the first game and suffered a loss, but bounced back in the second with a stellar offensive performance. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Softball makes a statement, hands top-ranked EKU their first series loss
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry
More in Tennis
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
An overhead view of the Florida tennis complex.
Women’s tennis takes on Gators in NCAA tournament
Players pose for photo after winning ASUN Championship
Women’s tennis takes ASUN title from in-state rival
Photo by Morgan Sarkissian on Unsplash
AP: Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls teams
The NCAA’s new eligibility rule from a coach and student-athlete’s perspective
The NCAA’s new eligibility rule from a coach and student-athlete’s perspective
UNF Womens Tennis vs. University of North Alabama 2019
Ospreys fall in first round of NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *