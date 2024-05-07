UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida
UNFs Beach Volleyball team celebrated its first program win in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships against the No. 17 Chattanooga.
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.

UFF release statement on student protests

Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
May 7, 2024

The steering committee for the United Faculty of Florida, the parent organization of UNF’s faculty union, released a statement on Monday night expressing their agreement with the American Association of University Professors’ statement about university students’ right to free expression and peaceful protest on college campuses.

Per UFF’s statement, “UFF joins with other unions and AAUP chapters in calling on institutional leaders in Florida and across the country to ‘reinstate student organizations shut down in recent months for political activity, to drop charges against peaceful protesters, to observe due process in disciplinary actions, to keep armed law enforcement off campuses, and to uphold fundamental freedoms for students and faculty.’”

UFF’s statement comes after weeks of student protests across the country, including last week’s protest at UNF, regarding Israel’s war in Gaza. 

All 16 protestors on UNF’s campus were released on May 3 on their recognizance, meaning they were not required to post bail. However, they must attend their next court date and follow any additional conditions for their release. According to police reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, eight of the 16 protestors arrested were students, with the remaining eight being individuals outside the UNF community.

When asked whether the students arrested will go through UNF’s Student Conduct disciplinary process, a spokesperson for the university did not provide any information, citing an “ongoing investigation”

Spinnaker contacted UFF-UNF for comment but did not receive a response before publication.  

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
A Pad Thai enthusiast, NASCAR follower, and Jon Bois fanboy, Ethan Leckie is a third-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Enterprise Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, ask him about his pieces - he loves to talk about them!

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
