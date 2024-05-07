UFF release statement on student protests

The steering committee for the United Faculty of Florida, the parent organization of UNF’s faculty union, released a statement on Monday night expressing their agreement with the American Association of University Professors’ statement about university students’ right to free expression and peaceful protest on college campuses.

Per UFF’s statement, “UFF joins with other unions and AAUP chapters in calling on institutional leaders in Florida and across the country to ‘reinstate student organizations shut down in recent months for political activity, to drop charges against peaceful protesters, to observe due process in disciplinary actions, to keep armed law enforcement off campuses, and to uphold fundamental freedoms for students and faculty.’”

UFF’s statement comes after weeks of student protests across the country, including last week’s protest at UNF, regarding Israel’s war in Gaza.

All 16 protestors on UNF’s campus were released on May 3 on their recognizance, meaning they were not required to post bail. However, they must attend their next court date and follow any additional conditions for their release. According to police reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, eight of the 16 protestors arrested were students, with the remaining eight being individuals outside the UNF community.

When asked whether the students arrested will go through UNF’s Student Conduct disciplinary process, a spokesperson for the university did not provide any information, citing an “ongoing investigation”

Spinnaker contacted UFF-UNF for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

