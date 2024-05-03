UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
smokeware banner
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
smokeware banner
Trending Stories
1
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.

UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green

2
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.

Live updates: Pro-Palestine protestors remain on UNF campus with increased police presence ahead of curfew

3
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)

Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry

4
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)

Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week

5
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean

Officers stand as protesters sit in custody.
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.
UNF struggled in the first game and suffered a loss, but bounced back in the second with a stellar offensive performance. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)

Multiple UNF students arrested after pro-Palestine protest

Carter Mudgett, Reporter
May 3, 2024

At least nine people were arrested when over 50 police officers marched onto the University of North Florida campus Green and broke up a pro-Palestine protest late Thursday night. 

Organized by Students for a Democratic Society, a campus activist group, the protest was in solidarity with other campus encampments across the U.S. They made similar demands that aligned with the Israel-Gaza war overseas. 

Thursday night was the protester’s third consecutive day on the Green.

IMG_7862
Gallery2 Photos
Collin Frye
Student protesters sit on the Green past the 10 p.m. curfew installed by police.

They’d first arrived at noon on Tuesday with plans to set up an encampment, but police told them the campus was “closed” at 10 p.m. and a curfew had been installed. Earlier this week, they promised to return every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Both Tuesday and Wednesday passed with no arrests but that soon changed.

Thursday night, around 75 protestors remained on the Green by 9 p.m. Most left before 10 p.m., but some core SDS members, including President Marlo Crosby, remained after the curfew. 

The following is a timeline of what Spinnaker reporters saw:

10:05 p.m. Officers began walking along the edge of the Green, telling protesters, “You must leave immediately.” A small group remained sitting on the Green, with some others standing on the sidewalk between the Green and the Fine Arts Center parking garage. 

10:11 p.m. The sprinklers turned on, but it is unclear whether they usually turn on at that time or if police manually turned them on. The protesters sat through the water, and some put on jackets. 

IMG_7814
Gallery3 Photos
Collin Frye
Student protesters sit on the Green past the 10 p.m. curfew installed by police.

10:21 p.m. Three officers approached the protesters sitting on the Green and appeared to give them their final warning to leave or be arrested. 

10:35 p.m. The protesters on the sidewalk were told to leave or be arrested. As they backed away, they continued to chant. 

10:36 p.m. Police officers arrived on bikes and created a half-circle perimeter around the protesters still sitting on the Green. They wore gas masks, helmets and plastic face shields. Soon after, more cops on foot arrived and lined up on the right side of the protestors. They wore full riot gear but no shields. 

IMG_7951
Gallery4 Photos
Collin Frye
Officers on bikes created a perimeter around the protesters, using their bikes as shields and blockades.

10:42 p.m. Officers began an unidentifiable chant and advanced toward the protesters, tightening the circle. Protesters put their hands up, and police started methodically arresting them, one by one. The protestors’ hands were zip-tied before they were patted down and sat crisscrossed along the outside of the Fine Arts Center.  

Over in less than an hour

By 11 p.m., all the protesters were zip-tied and in custody. 

“Great job, everybody,” Spinnaker heard an officer say over the radio afterward.

IMG_8164
Gallery6 Photos
Collin Frye
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.

Officers told protesters multiple times that the campus was closed at 10 p.m. and if they stayed past then, they’d be arrested. 

The Thomas G. Carpenter Library, right across from the Green, was open 24 hours on Thursday for finals week. Residence halls are also open until Friday. The university never announced the newly imposed curfew to students; police had only communicated it directly to the protestors.

A university spokesperson gave the following statement after the arrests:

“The University of North Florida respects the right for all to protest, demonstrate, assemble and express differing viewpoints. As we exercise our First Amendment rights, we also have the responsibility to follow applicable laws, rules and regulations.

“Consistent with the University’s enforcement of reasonable time, place and manner restrictions, demonstrators at UNF this evening were told by University Police that they needed to leave campus by 10 p.m. as they have done the previous two nights. After multiple warnings, those who refused to leave were trespassed from campus and arrested. 

The University has no additional comment at this time.”

It is unclear what protesters are being charged with and exactly how many were arrested.

According to The Appeal, a nonprofit news organization, police have arrested more than 2,200 people at campuses protests across the country so far, as of Thursday.

IMG_8221
Gallery6 Photos
Collin Frye
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gallery
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.
Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday
After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.
Student Government unveils renovated Boathouse in grand reopening
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel
Player running with ball.
Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice
More in Latest
Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.
Live updates: Pro-Palestine protestors remain on UNF campus with increased police presence ahead of curfew
UNF struggled in the first game and suffered a loss, but bounced back in the second with a stellar offensive performance. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Softball makes a statement, hands top-ranked EKU their first series loss
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.
UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week
UNF second baseman Aidan Sweatt (3) congratulates fellow infielder Isaiah Byars (8) following an inning against the Florida Gators.
Two homers not enough for struggling UNF Baseball pitchers in loss at FSU
More in Latest Stories
A yard sign by the Student Union advertising upcoming programming about the Red Zone at the University of North Florida. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
The Red Zone is approaching: a higher-risk time of year for sexual assaults
Maxwell Taylor (bass), Samuel Baglino (guitar/vocals), Luke Hoey (guitar) and Josh Gualino (drums) of Jacksonville Beachs Seagate. Photo courtesy of Seagate.
For surfers, skaters and go-go dancers, a night with Seagate
Yaupon Holly lead singer Kerr. Photo courtesy of Yaupon Holly.
Surf, soap and rock & roll, an interview with Yaupon Holly
Mercadante was announced as UNFs head coach just over a month after the search officially began.
New UNF skipper Joe Mercadante introduced to Osprey community
UNF logo.
UNF Board of Trustees approves new honors housing, SB 266 updates
UNF President Limayem receiving Sentinel Award from Dr. Paul Sanberg at NAIs 12th annual meeting. Mark Skalny (c)2023
UNF president wins National Academy of Inventors “Sentinel Award”
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett
Carter Mudgett, Reporter
Carter Mudgett is a University of North Florida student majoring in multimedia journalism. He was Spinnaker's editor-in-chief from August 2021 to December 2023. Carter led Spinnaker to be awarded a 2023 Online Pacemaker Award, and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *