ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
May 8, 2024

The Atlantic Sun Conference announced Wednesday that the league would be moving its headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida, in the fall of 2024. 

Founded in 1978, the ASUN currently has 12 schools in the conference, one of which is  the University of North Florida. A 13th school is coming in the fall of 2024, as the University of West Georgia is slated to join the conference. 

In a statement released by the ASUN, conference president Dr. Susan Donovan said that the move will give new conference members new opportunities. 

“As the Atlantic Sun continues to rise, this move is important for the continued growth and expansion of the conference,” said Donovan. 

The announcement was combined with the introduction of the Jacksonville Sports Foundation. The organization will use sports to unite people  and “elevate the city’s profile as Florida’s Championship City.”

“The ASUN’s relocation and the announcement of the new Jacksonville Sports Foundation both reflect our community’s commitment to a robust sports environment,” said UNF president Moez Limayem. “We know the ASUN will be a great addition to Northeast Florida, as we continue to grow and provide amazing sports experiences for our residents and visitors.”

The office’s exact location was not mentioned in the press release as of May 8, 2024. The ASUN currently has four schools in Florida and two in Jacksonville. 

More information about the announcement can be found here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

